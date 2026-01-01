Marvel Studios Is Reportedly Giving 1 X-Men Hero His Own Spin-off

Marvel Studios is rumored to be setting up a spin-off for one fan-favorite X-Men hero in the not-too-distant future. After Deadpool & Wolverine brought the mutants back into the forefront in the MCU in 2024, Marvel will bring back over half a dozen legacy X-Men stars for roles in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday. Following that movie and its sequel, 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Studios will face the tall order of bringing a new cast of mutant actors to revive this team of heroes.

Marvel Studios is reportedly planning a Wolverine project for the next slate of MCU releases post-Multiverse Saga. While insider Daniel Richtman did not reveal if this would be a Disney+ Special Presentation or a movie, it will be far from the only mutant-related project in the works. Phase 7 and beyond are now rumored to deliver this Wolverine project, other mutant-centric stories, and the upcoming X-Men reboot movie (which is confirmed to be in development under Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier).

This also comes a couple of weeks after scooper My Time To Shine Hello reported that Marvel has a new Wolverine movie planned for release. This one was said to feature Hugh Jackman as James "Logan" Howlett after he made his first MCU appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Further fueling the rumor mill, fans spotted a listing on Justia Trademarks featuring the name "Wolverine" in mid-December. It was filed under "motion picture films" and "multimedia entertainment content," among other categories, and it had a logo-esque image with "Wolverine" written in formal, kerned font.

As of writing, Marvel Studios only has one X-Men project officially in development: a movie directed by Jake Schreier. Legacy stars from 20th Century Fox's X-Men saga are in line to play their roles again in the MCU in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday, and the same is expected for 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars.

What To Expect From Marvel Studios' Wolverine Project

While Marvel Studios is still plenty of time away from casting a new crop of X-Men actors, Hugh Jackman might not be quite done with his iconic iteration of the adamantium-adorned hero. Along with an expected appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars and a possible comeback before that in Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel may look to team up with Jackman again to keep his story as Wolverine going.

Marvel could have an R-rated Special Presentation planned for Jackman's hero, similar to the one centered on Jon Bernthal's Punisher debuting in 2026. This would give him a chance to take on his own solo journey, whether it be on Earth-10005 from Deadpool & Wolverine or after a move to Earth-616. It would also likely set him apart from Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, as Marvel may want to recreate some of the success Jackman had in his own Wolverine trilogy.

Additionally, Marvel may decide to go the movie route for Logan, giving him another solo feature similar to his trilogy of Wolverine movies from the X-Men saga. This could be either a prequel to the Avengers movies or a follow-up to them, which may pit the clawed mutant in a new universe with new threats and locations (such as his classic home base of Madripoor) to explore.

On top of all of the ideas, Jackman has played quite coy about his potential return to the MCU, avoiding outright denying rumors about continuing his tenure at every turn. He seems to be as invested in keeping the role alive as Marvel is in continuing his story, especially considering how complimentary he has been about his experience on Deadpool & Wolverine.

While nothing will be confirmed for Jackman's return to the role (or a new actor playing Wolverine) for the foreseeable future, the yellow-and-blue-suited mutant will do anything but fade away into the shadows in Marvel's greater story.