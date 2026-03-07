Marvel Reveals New Professor Hulk Design Ahead of Mark Ruffalo's MCU Return

Professor Hulk from Avengers Endgame

Mark Ruffalo's Professor Hulk has been redesigned ahead of his return to the live-action MCU in 2026. Ruffalo last appeared on-screen as Hulk, aka Bruce Banner, in 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which saw him appear in his smart Hulk form, which he attained in Avengers: Endgame. With Hulk preparing to return to the spotlight this year in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel has put its efforts into new merchandise featuring the green Avenger. 

Hasbro's new Marvel Legends figurine for Professor Hulk has been revealed as part of Toy Fair 2026. The statue features Professor Hulk wearing red cargo pants and a black tank over his iconic green form. 

The product description from Hasbro describes this Professor Hulk as a "dark and distorted reflection of himself," that "successfully melds [Bruce Banner's] fractured personalities into a new super-strong, intelligent form."

Professor Hulk Marvel Legends Hasbro figure 2026.
Hasbro

The new Professor Hulk has alternate heads, one of his angry Hulk self and the other his smart Hulk persona. 

Professor Hulk Marvel Legends Hasbro figure 2026.
Hasbro

The figure also comes with seven accessories, including alt Hulk hands, blaster, glasses, and pink bunny slippers.

Professor Hulk is the idealized version of both the human and Hulk, allowing Banner to control his monstrous side while still taking advantage of the increased strength and size. This also preserves Banner's intelligence and human tendencies, allowing him to live a normal life in his Hulk form.

Professor Hulk Marvel Legends figure, Professor Hulk in The Incredible Hulk 390
Marvel

The new Professor Hulk Marvel Legends figure is directly based on his look from The Incredible Hulk #390, where he is gifted his iconic slippers.

Professor Hulk Marvel Legends figure, Professor Hulk in The Incredible Hulk 382
Marvel

In earlier issues of the run, Hulk instead sported a maroon shirt with a deep V-neck, as demonstrated in The Incredible Hulk #382.

MCU fans saw Professor Hulk come to life on-screen in Avengers: Endgame, where Banner spent the years since Thanos' snap working out how to subdue "the other guy." 

Mark Ruffalo as Professor Hulk.
Marvel Studios

Unlike his comic counterpart, Smart Hulk tends to opt for casualwear in the MCU as opposed to combat gear.

Professor Hulk Marvel Legends figure, Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame
Marvel

The on-screen version does share a similarity with the figure, as both versions wear glasses.

Professor Hulk Marvel Legends figure, Smart Hulk in She-Hulk
Marvel

Hasbro's Professor Hulk was on physical display at Toy Fair 2026, showing off the character's six-inch scale and accessories. 

The new Marvel Legends Professor Hulk figure is due for release in Summer 2026, with pre-orders beginning March 11. 

This date puts the figure's release right in time for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, where Mark Ruffalo's Hulk is expected to show up next. The new MCU film stars Tom Holland as Spider-Man, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton directing. It will be released in cinemas on July 31, 2026.

Professor Hulk's Future Form in the MCU

Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame
Marvel Studios

The debut of the Marvel Legends Professor Hulk figure could tease an interesting arc for Mark Ruffalo's character. As it currently stands, Bruce Banner remains in his smart Hulk form after perfecting it in Avengers: Endgame and using it to help train his cousin, Jennifer Walters, in the way of the Hulk. 

However, all the rumors of Ruffalo's return in Spider-Man 4 seem to suggest that Savage Hulk may make an appearance, meaning Banner will revert to his unconstrained monster form at some point in the film. 

Toy and merchandise manufacturers, like Hasbro or Bioworld, typically get the heads-up months ahead of what certain studios and franchises are doing with their characters, so they can put products through the design and manufacturing process in time for release. While Hasbro's Professor Hulk isn't officially linked to the MCU's one, the timing of a Hulk figure releasing close to his next Marvel Studios appearance is convenient.

The Hasbro figure's design allows Hulk to switch between Professor and Savage forms, which could be a hint at what will happen to Ruffalo's character. Typically, Banner reverts to his human form in the MCU when the monster isn't in control, but perhaps, due to his scientific dabbling in Engame, he will now revert to his Smart Hulk form instead when he regains control. 

