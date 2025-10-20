Bioworld Merchandise Executive Opens Up About How They Deal With MCU Superhero Fatigue

Bioworld is a well-known merchandise company that offers products for everyone's favorite fandoms, including Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, anime, and more. They offer items such as unique clothing to celebrate your favorite characters or properties, household items, collectibles, and even luggage—as they touted last year at New York Comic-Con (NYCC).

At NYCC 2025, The Direct spoke with Bioworld's Jason Mayes, Sr. Director of Marketing and Intellectual Property, where he spoke about tackling MCU superhero fatigue in their merchancise, and where the company wants to grow and expand to next.

Bioworld's Jason Mayes on Tacking MCU Superhero Fatigue

The Direct

A Deeper Dive Into the IPs are Required

The Direct: I'm curious, because a lot of people, you know, there is a voice out there of like, oh, superhero fatigue. We're kind of tired of Marvel. On your side, do you guys see some of that? And how do you address that? How do you offer unique things that people who are tired of it will still go, 'No, I want that?'

Jason Mayes: I think it's a deeper dive into those IPs, right? Because Marvel is so big [and vast], right? It's so big, it's got all of these different things, and we can lean into all of them. So I think that is a way, and then again, on top of that, it's not just Marvel, like icon slaps. It's way, way, way more than that. So I think those are two ways, and we can lean into the not-as-well-known [corners of the IP].

When asked how long ahead of any particular movie's release that they know what they're working with for product ideation, Mayes revealed that it's usually around a year:

Mayes: I would say a year is about the usual time we have to kind of live with what they want us like when, when we can actually start right, because they have all of those timelines.

Sometimes in a movie's production and development, ideas or whole scenes are cut from the film—though, every now and then it might be too late in the process, such as Funko Pop!'s Hulk busting out Hulkbuster, a moment that never actually made it into Avengers: Infinity War.

Thankfully, at least for Bioworld, that's not something that happens all too often:

Mayes: I mean, how often do things get scratched? I would say, not a whole lot. As long as we talk to them, and they talk to us, and we're on the same page, most of the time, we can kind of get things by moving through, and again, I would say we've been at Marvel. I don't know, the year, but 10 years, minimum, more than that. Warner Bros. since maybe 2006.

Where Bioworld Wants to Go Next With Its Merchandise

The Direct

YouTube Creator Spaces and Sports May Be Bioworld's Next Target

The Direct: "What is the type of whether it be good collectible or what have you that you guys really want to get more into, or even reach into for the first time?"

Jason Mayes: We are moving into, like YouTuber, creator spaces, and like sports. So that's the thing. Licensees, like us often won't do that because it's bigger. But we can do it, and we can bring this kind of lifestyle to it. So I dig that. I do want to have, I would like to talk more on that, because I think that's the thing that you would see this market as a whole start to kind of move to was the licensing business for Marvel, Lucasfilm, Warner Brothers, all of these larger, larger folks will be there and will always grow. But it's good to be able to kind of branch out into these other [properties].

Mayes also commented on the process of how they ideate creative products for their various IPs: