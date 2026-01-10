Avengers Doomsday Trailer 4 Brings Back 2 Key MCU Villains

The fourth official teaser for Avengers: Doomsday confirmed that two Phase 4 villains will be returning to the MCU for the first time in live-action since they debuted. Since the beginning of Phase 4, Marvel Studios has introduced a lot of antagonists into the franchise. Some of those antagonists have been defeated and likely won't appear again, but a few of them still have larger roles to play in the grand scheme of things and could even switch sides to join the heroes.

Marvel Studios has been releasing a new teaser for Avengers: Doomsday every week, and fans finally got to see the fourth of those trailers. While exciting moments happened in the footage, such as Ben Grimm meeting M'Baku for the first time, it also confirmed that two major antagonists from one 2022 film will be featured in the upcoming team-up flick.

It is unclear how extensive the characters' upcoming roles will be, but for them to be included in one of the teasers that have been released is a fairly big deal. For instance, the other teasers have featured Steve Rogers, Thor, and the X-Men, and those are all expected to be main characters in Doomsday.

Therefore, fans can at least expect them to have somewhat substantial roles in Avengers: Doomsday, which will be released in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Two Black Panther Villains Appear in Avengers: Doomsday Trailer

Namor

Marvel Studios

Like the other Avengers: Doomsday teasers, the fourth one that was recently released was only around one minute in length, so it did not include a ton of footage. However, it did showcase Tenoch Huerta's Namor in one shot, teasing that he will play a major role in the upcoming movie.

Specifically, Namor can be seen in the trailer holding what appears to be his Talokanil Spear while wearing some kind of cloak. The shot only lasts a couple of seconds, but it looks like Namor is leading his people and possibly preparing for war alongside the Wakandans.

As mentioned, Namor will likely have a substantial role in Doomsday since he was included in one of the major teasers. It is important to remember that he is a Mutant, and that the next saga in the MCU will be the Mutant saga. The X-Men (who are also Mutants) will be in Doomsday as well, so Marvel Studios is likely setting up some interactions between Namor and the other Mutants to occur in the movie.

Notably, Ben Grimm's appearance in the trailer also suggests that the rest of the Fantastic Four will be interacting with the Wakandans. If that is the case, and the Talokanil are there as well, the teaser could be implying that Namor will meet Sue Storm in Doomsday.

This is extremely important because, in the comics, Sue and Namor have had a complicated history. Specifically, it was established that Namor had an intense attraction toward her and that she even reciprocated that feeling toward him at times. Many have theorized that there will be some tension between the two characters if they meet in Doomsday, and this recent trailer only supports that theory.

Namora

Marvel Studios

Mabel Cadena's Namora is the second-in-command of the Talokanil, only behind Namor. In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namora showcased her skills as a warrior on multiple occasions and proved to be a formidable opponent for anyone opposing her.

Like Namor, she was only showcased in the Avengers: Doomsday teaser for a few seconds, but her inclusion teased that she will, once again, lead the Talokan warriors in some sort of war.

Most likely, the Talokanil will learn of the incursion happening in their universe and will do anything they need to do to protect their people. That could mean teaming up with the Avengers and the other superhero teams to stop Doctor Doom. Even though they were presented as antagonists in Wakanda Forever, the Talokanil are not necessarily villains or evil people.

Like Namor, it is unclear just how much Namora will be featured in Wakanda Forever. Her inclusion in the trailer teases that she will have an important role, but she may not have a lot of screentime, especially since so many major characters will be in the movie and will be competing for time in the spotlight.

It is also possible that Namora and a lot of the Talokanil could perish, especially if Namor and his people join the fight against Doom.