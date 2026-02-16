Marvel Studios Unveils Avengers: Doomsday’s 5th Mutant

The multiverse is collapsing, and the latest look at Avengers: Doomsday proves that no corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is safe. Released on January 13, 2026, the fourth official trailer centers around the Wakandans, the Fantastic Four, and the underwater nation of Talokan. While previous teasers focused on heavy hitters like Steve Rogers and Thor, this new footage brings the Fantastic Four's first contact on Earth-616 to the forefront.

The trailer opens with an emotional voiceover from Shuri, now fully embracing her mantle as the Black Panther. She speaks of loss and the duty of a ruler to prepare their people for the afterlife, as we see haunting shots of a dry, desert-like landscape that was once the vibrant Talokan. The trailer then shows us the return of Mabel Cadena's Namora. She stands firm with a war-ready look, rocking her traditional Talokanil outfit.

The return of Cadena as Namora is a notable reveal because she was not included in the initial cast announcement from March 2025. While major returning characters like Namor (Tenoch Huerta), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and M'Baku (Winston Duke) were confirmed in that initial announcement, Cadena's involvement remained unofficial until the release of this fourth trailer.

The footage also features Namora's weary cousin, Namor, sitting on a throne in a waterless void, a powerful image of a king who has lost everything. Another notable detail is that the Talokan leader traded his Wakanda Forever look for a high-collared black suit, consistent with his comic book appearance. The appearance of Namor and Namora means that the Avengers: Doomsday trailers have now featured first glimpses of at least five mutants appearing in the film.

Every Mutant We’ve Seen in Avengers: Doomsday So Far

Cyclops

Marvel Studios

Cyclops was the standout star of the third teaser, which focused on the legacy X-Men from the Fox universe. James Marsden returns as Scott Summers, finally wearing a comic-accurate, '90s-inspired blue-and-yellow suit. The trailer shows him in a state of pure fury, dropping to his knees as the X-Mansion burns in the background. It is an emotional shot that shows the weight of the war he is fighting.

The highlight of his appearance is when he tears off his visor and unleashes a massive red optic blast that fills the entire screen. In the background of this shot, one can see the giant metal legs of what appear to be Sentinels, confirming that the X-Men are facing their own extinction-level event. Marsden’s return in a proper suit is a moment fans have been waiting decades to see.

Professor X

Marvel Studios

Professor X was another prominent mutant featured in the third teaser. In the footage, Patrick Stewart returns as Charles Xavier, the wise telepathic leader of the X-Men, in a quiet yet devastating scene amid the ruins of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. The trailer offers a slow, haunting tour of the burned-out halls of the X-Mansion, showcasing empty classrooms and scorched walls, before panning to Charles's iconic wheelchair and a chessboard with one black piece floating in mid-air, a subtle nod to his psychic abilities.

We then see Charles wearing a dark jacket prominently featuring the classic X-Men logo across the chest, a comic-inspired look that exudes dignity and readiness for the fight ahead.

Magneto

Marvel Studios

Ian McKellen’s Magneto also appears alongside Professor X, providing one of the most emotional moments in the footage. The aged master of magnetism is seen with long white hair, in the ruins with Charles Xavier. The two old friends are shown holding hands while Magneto delivers a chilling line about how "death comes for us all." The footage offers a rare glimpse into a vulnerable Erik Lehnsherr, who has seemingly accepted the end of his world.

Namora

Marvel Studios

First introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namora serves as the fierce primary lieutenant to Namor and a high-ranking general of the Talokanil army. In her debut, she was the ideological anchor for her people, often pushing a more aggressive stance against the surface world to ensure their survival. While she acted as an antagonist to Shuri and the Dora Milaje, she's set to work alongside the Wakandans, as the Tolakans made peace with them at the end of Wakanda Forever.

Her return in Avengers: Doomsday is a significant narrative step, as it elevates her from a local threat to a global defender. The trailer briefly shows her in battle mode as she leads a group of Tolakan warriors.

Namor

Marvel Studios

Tenoch Huerta’s Namor returns with a dramatic visual overhaul that's got comic book purists cheering. The Sub-Mariner traded some of his ancient Mayan-inspired regalia for a sleek, black tactical suit featuring the iconic high collar from his 2000s comic run. This new look perfectly matches his evolution from a vengeful antagonist to a wise leader ready to cooperate with the surface world to prevent total annihilation.

In the latest footage, Namor appears to be working closely with Shuri’s Black Panther, signaling that the truce established at the end of their previous encounter evolved into a full-scale military pact.

Other Mutants Confirmed To Appear in Doomsday

While five mutants have officially appeared on screen, the final cast list is significantly larger. Marvel already confirmed that Beast (Kelsey Grammer), Gambit (Channing Tatum), Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming), and Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) are part of the ensemble. These characters are expected to round out the core X-Men squad and are set to play an important role as the multiverse truly begins to fracture. The third Doomsday teaser depicted the significant threat Doctor Doom poses to mutantkind; the X-Men will need their best forces if they are to stand a chance against the Latverian dictator.

Beyond the confirmed cast, the rumors surrounding Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) continue to gain steam, with many expecting them to serve as the wild cards of the resistance. There are also persistent whispers regarding the return of Jean Grey, potentially as a late-game cosmic power-up against Doom. With the mutant count already at five and rising, Avengers: Doomsday is officially the beginning of the X-Men era in the MCU.