Marvel Announces MCU's Female Silver Surfer Will Return In 2026

Fans finally know when the MCU's Silver Surfer will return, and they don't have long to wait. Marvel Studios finally introduced the first live-action Silver Surfer since 2007 in The Fantastic Four: First Steps last year, bringing the powerful cosmic wave-riding Herald of Galactus into the MCU. That introduction came with the controversial twist that Earth-828's Silver Surfer wasn't Norrin Radd, but rather Shalla-Bal, a female Variant played by Weapons star Julia Garner.

According to an exclusive report from Bleeding Cool, the MCU's Silver Surfer will return this June in Shalla-Bal: Silver Surfer, a tie-in prequel comic to The Fantastic Four: First Steps and part of its quarterly First Foes range.

Marvel Studios

The one-shot issue is written by Dan Slott with art by Mark Buckingham and covers by Phil Noto, uniting the creative team from First Steps' previous tie-ins.

Silver Surfer became First Steps' surprise hero as she jolted Galactus through the Fantastic Four's Times Square portal, banishing him across the universe. However, First Foes will pick up her story at an earlier point, before the 2025 movie.

The report promised that the issue would "explore Shalla-Bal's journey from Zenn-La to Silver Surfer," exploring her time as Galactus' Herald.

Shalla Bal: Silver Surfer will mark the second issue of Fantastic Four: First Foes tie-in comic line that will be released quarterly throughout 2026. The Direct exclusively reported in December that the Mad Thinker will be the subject of March's first issue as he attempts to "[turn] the city of tomorrow against its heroic patrons," serving as a prequel to the 2025 blockbuster.

Marvel

Fans already enjoyed one tie-in outside the First Foes range last July with the Fantastic Four: First Steps one-shot comic. That issue recounted their "very first exploit that saved [their] city" as they took on Paul Walter Hauser's Mole Man and the giant monster, Giganto, both of which featured in the MCU movie.

Marvel

If Marvel stands by its quarterly release promise for First Foes, fans can expect further tie-in comics for the MCU's Fantastic Four in September and December. Those could be centered around John Malkovich's Red Ghost (who was ultimately cut from First Steps) and possibly Ralph Ineson's Galactus.

Back in 2022, Marvel Studios was reportedly developing a Silver Surfer project that "MUST release" before The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with conflicting reports whether it would be a Disney+ Special Presentation or a theatrical movie.

That prequel storyline turned out unnecessary for First Steps, which recounted the highlights of Silver Surfer's backstory in flashbacks. That storyline of Shalla-Bal's origins will instead be the focus of the latest canon tie-in comic, going into more detail about her first meeting with Galactus and early actions as his Herald.

The studio is reportedly already "in development" on a Silver Surfer project again after First Steps, with no clear answer whether it will bring back Julia Garner's Shalla-Bal or finally introduce Norrin Radd, the original mantle holder.

Silver Surfer seems to have a bright future ahead in the MCU, as the cosmic powerhouse is also rumored to appear in an Annihilators crossover project, which could also bring back Chris Pratt's Star-Lord in a major role.

While those projects are stuck in smoke and mirrors for the time being, Silver Surfer enthusiasts finally have a glimmer of hope thanks to her tie-in comic, which is expected to hit shelves and digital retailers in June.