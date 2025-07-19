An actor has been cut from the final version of a Marvel Studios film at the last minute, adding to a growing list of cameos that were never realized in the MCU. One of the inherent positives of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is its crossover nature, which allows for new characters from Marvel Comics to consistently be introduced and for familiar ones to appear in each other's projects. Still, not every planned Marvel cameo or character debut makes it to the screen, and that's the case with John Malkovich in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Malkovich was cast to play a secret role in The Fantastic Four film last year, which was ultimately revealed to be Red Ghost, one of the team's famous supervillains. Red Ghost even appeared in snippets of trailers for the movie, and Malkovich's name was listed as part of the ensemble in marketing materials. However, director Matt Shakman recently confirmed that his appearance didn't make it into the final cut.

This is far from the first time an actor who was planned for inclusion in an MCU movie has been cut out during the production process, and Malkovich joins several other big names whose scenes won't see the light of day.

Other Actors Who Were Cut From MCU Films

Naomi Ryan - Guardians of the Galaxy

Naomi Ryan

Naomi Ryan (Mr Selfridge) was set to debut in Guardians of the Galaxy as one of the Nova Centurions. Gunn revealed that she was ultimately cut from the movie, telling Empire that Ryan was "one of [his] favorites:"

"The other girl was a girl named Naomi Ryan who was at the end of the movie and just by rotten luck every little bit with her was cut out because we really tightened up the third act so that it’s going ‘Bam, bam, bam’ and moving really fast. She got some of her stuff cut so that really sucked and she was one of my favourites as well."

William Sadler - Ant-Man

Marvel Studios

William Sadler, who played U.S. President Matthew Ellis in Iron Man 3, was once set to reappear in 2015's Ant-Man. Sadler had filmed a scene for the movie, but it was ultimately cut from the finished product.

Tony Todd - Doctor Strange

Tony Todd

Final Destination star Tony Todd almost had a role in Doctor Strange. The late legendary actor (who lent his voice to Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2) revealed he was brought in as an alternative voice for Dormammu. However, the production eventually opted to use Benedict Cumberbatch's recording instead.

Jona Xiao - Spider-Man: Homecoming

Jona Xiao

Although her character was never disclosed, Jona Xiao (Raya and the Last Dragon) was cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming. She never appeared in the film meaning her character remains unknown to this day, however the actress will have a second shot at the MCU later this year in Eyes of Wakanda.

Katherine Langford - Avengers: Endgame

Marvel

One actress who was famously cast and then cut from an MCU movie was Katherine Langford in Avengers: Endgame. The actress was supposed to play an older version of Morgan Stark, Tony's young daughter who is introduced as a five-year-old in Endgame. Langford shot scenes opposite Robert Downey Jr. but they never made it into the final cut.

Lena Headey - Thor: Love and Thunder

Lena Headey

Fans were excited to see Game of Thrones star Lena Headey debut in the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder, but her inclusion was ultimately cut from the film, and her character remains a mystery to this day. Despite never appearing, the Thor: Love and Thunder situation caused a whole host of legal issues for Headey.

Rob McElhenney - Deadpool & Wolverine

Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds' friend and business partner, Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest), would've had a cameo role as a TVA agent in Deadpool & Wolverine, even appearing briefly in trailers. However, the scene was cut in the finished project, which Reynolds said was regrettable but necessary.

Seth Rollins - Captain America: Brave New World

Seth Rollins

WWE star Seth Rollins was one of the buzzy new additions to the MCU, set to debut in Captain America: Brave New World. Rollins was cast as an unknown villain and was even spotted filming on the Captain America 4 set. However, the film underwent an extensive reshoot process, resulting in his role being cut.

John Malkovich - The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel Studios

First Steps director Matt Shakman told Variety that it was "heartbreaking" not to include Malkovich, but that "some things had to go" in the editing process.

"There was a lot of stuff to balance in this movie, and some things had to go. John is one of my favorite humans and one of my biggest inspirations. It was heartbreaking not to include him."

Malkovich presumably did not have a large role in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and was set to be one of six villains confirmed for the MCU film. Still, his appearance would've marked the debut of Red Ghost in the MCU, so hopefully the actor has a chance to reprise that role at another point in the future.

Bonuses: MCU Characters Who Got Cut from Other Movies

Tom Hiddleston's Loki - Avengers: Age of Ultron

Marvel Studios

After serving as the main villain for the Avengers in their first team-up film, Tom Hiddleston was originally set to return in the sequel, Avengers: Age of Ultron. Loki would have appeared in his brother, Thor's, dream as a result of the Scarlet Witch's mind manipulation. The scene was filmed with Hiddleston, but director Joss Whedon chose to cut it.

Glenn Close's Nova Prime - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Marvel Studios

Glenn Close stared as Nova Prime Irani Rael, the leader of the Nova Corps, in Guardians of the Galaxy. She intended to reprise this role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, even filming a scene, but her appearance was cut out of the movie.

Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan - Avengers: Infinity War

Marvel Studios

Jon Favreau made many appearances in MCU films throughout the years as Tony Stark's friend and driver, Happy Hogan. Favreau was once set to cameo in this role in Avengers: Infinity War, which would have seen him clash with paparazzi, but it never eventuated.

Lexi Rabe's Morgan Stark - Spider-Man: No Way Home

Marvel Studios

Speaking of Morgan Stark, Lexi Rabe, who portrayed the character as a young child, was once set to appear again in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Rabe confirmed she filmed something for the movie, but it's never been revealed what her involvement was, as the scene was omitted from the third Spider-Man movie.

Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster - Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios

Another character who remained on the cutting room floor in Thor: Love and Thunder is Jeff Goldblum's Grandmaster, a fan-favorite who appeared in Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi explained that Goldblum's scenes were cut during editing as the director felt "they [weren't] good enough."

Peter Dinklage's Eitri - Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios

A third cast member was also cut from Thor: Love and Thunder, that being Peter Dinklage's return as Eitri, the King of the Dwarves. Eitri and Thor crossed paths in Avengers: Endgame, with the skilled forger helping the God of Thunder to create Stormbreaker. It's unclear how Eitri would have been involved in Thor: Love and Thunder, but he seemingly would have shared the screen with Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher.