Marvel's Spider-Man 2, coming to the PlayStation 5 in late 2023, will feature nearly two dozen iconic characters from Spider-Man lore.

Insomniac Games looks to follow up on its success from 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man and its 2020 Miles Morales spin-off on the PS5, as Spider-Man 2 continues the web-slinger's story in epic fashion.

After Peter Parker's battle with Dr. Octopus and Miles' duel with Simon Kreiger, the two will join forces to take down a whole new slew of villains, all while dealing with their own inner demons along the way.

All 19 Characters Featured in Spider-Man 2

1.) Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Yuri Lowenthal

Complete with the new facial design first seen in Miles Morales, Yuri Lowenthal will be back in tow as the PS5's Spider-Man, Peter Parker. The young web-slinger will have a number of challenges to tackle in this new game, including keeping his family home after Aunt May's death, although that may be the least of his worries.

More pressing is the fact that his suit will be infected with the Venom symbiote, although details are still murky on how he winds up with his new black suit and darker attitude. Early footage has shown a much more aggressive Peter than fans have seen in this universe, and he'll be no easy task to deal with as he tries to fight the darkness inside him.

2.) Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales/Spider-Man

Nadji Jeter

Following his own solo efforts in the Miles Morales PS5 game, Nadji Jeter's young hero looks to further cement his place in New York City as the newest friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. Getting a fresh new set of threads to wear as he swings and flies across the Big Apple and the surrounding boroughs, Miles will now take a co-leading role in the franchise alongside his mentor.

With the hero still being young, he'll get quite a drastic age-up as he comes in with a new hairdo and a new outlook on life. This will come with a handful of new Spidey powers for the Harlem hero as players get to unleash new kinds of damage on all sorts of bad guys in Miles' path.

3.) Laura Bailey - Mary Jane Watson

Laura Bailey

After being promoted to Associate Editor at the Daily Bugle in Marvel's Spider-Man, Mary-Jane (MJ) Watson will be back at Peter Parker's side with Laura Bailey returning to the role. She was last mentioned in the Miles Morales game when she left New York City to visit Silver Sable's home country, Symkaria, to write a report on the country's ongoing war with Peter joining her as her photographer.

MJ will be back in the USA for Spider-Man 2, working as an investigative reporter for the Bugle as she rekindles her relationship with Peter. Fans will likely get to play as MJ for a couple of side missions similar to the initial game, although her upcoming journey is still mostly unknown.

4.) Jim Pirri - Sergei Kravinoff/Kraven the Hunter

Jim Pirri

Taking a spot as one of the two big villains in Spider-Man 2 will be Jim Pirri as Sergei Kravinoff, better known to Spider-Man fans as Kraven the Hunter. First shown in the game's initial trailer six months before the story starts, Kraven is seen investigating where to begin his next hunt, settling on Manhattan and its countless powered people.

Thus far, Kraven's upcoming battles with the two Spider-Men have only been teased minimally, although Insomniac has put him front and center in numerous marketing releases leading up to the game's arrival.

5.) Tony Todd - Venom

Tony Todd

Opposite Kraven on the villain side will be a new version of Venom, played by voice-acting star Tony Todd. Teased in the final moments of the game's first trailer from September 2021, Venom will add a new layer of drama into Peter and Miles' life as he wreaks havoc across New York.

It's still a mystery how Peter will both obtain and get rid of Venom during the story, but once Venom evolves into his full form, he'll be a powerful force for Peter and Miles to take down as he ravages through the city.

6.) Graham Phillips - Harry Osborn

Graham Phillips

Replacing Scott Porter in Marvel's Spider-Man, Graham Phillips will take over the role of Harry Osborn, Peter Parker's best friend, in Spider-Man 2.

After being completely incapacitated during the first game, Harry will now be up and walking again as he and Peter Parker revive their friendship in this story. Some theories also point to him being the human host for the Venom symbiote, potentially pitting him and Peter against one another before long.

7.) Mark Rolston - Norman Osborn

Mark Rolston

Norman Osborn held a position as the Mayor of New York in the first Spider-Man game, eventually resigning after the Devil's Breath crisis and slinking away from the public eye in order to take care of Harry.

At the end of the Miles Morales game, Osborn is seen angrily pushing for Harry to be released from the container in which he was kept for recovery, setting up even darker moments for both of them in the sequel.

8.) Griffin Puatu - Ganke Lee

Griffin Puatu

First introduced in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ganke Lee is Miles Morales' best friend, tech guru, and "guy in the chair" who helps Miles through his regular and superhero lives.

Griffin Puatu will return to play the role in Spider-Man 2 as he meets Team Peter Parker for the first time, gaining even more new insight into the dangers and excitement that come from having a web-slinger for a best friend.

9.) Darin De Paul - J. Jonah Jameson

Darin De Paul

Darin De Paul brought angry and abrasive energy to former Daily Bugle Editor-in-Chief J. Jonah Jameson, who started his own podcast called Just The Facts to share his own vitriol for Spider-Man on a regular basis.

Seen in person for a split second at the start of the Miles Morales game, Jameson played a smaller role in that game, still making enemies as he waged his own war against the web-slingers before continuing to do the same in Spider-Man 2.

10.) Jacqueline Piñol - Rio Morales

Jacqueline Piñol

Jacqueline Piñol plays a central role in all three games as Miles Morales' mother, Rio Morales, who takes on the immense challenge of raising Miles as a single mom after Jefferson Davis was killed by the Demons in Marvel's Spider-Man.

She would later run for city council before winning the election, doing everything in her power to help Harlem become a better place while also learning how to come to terms with Miles being a superhero.

11.) Stephen Oyoung - Martin Li/Mister Negative

Stephen Oyoung

Martin Li served as the benefactor for FEAST in the first game before revealing himself to be the supervillain Mr. Negative, with Peter eventually defeating him on the path toward Doc Ock.

The most recent trailer for Spider-Man 2 actually confirmed a return for Li, although it's unclear if he'll still be just as powerful as he was last time with so many new adversaries coming into play.

12.) Tara Platt - Yuri Watanabe/Wraith

Tara Platt

Tara Platt's Yuri Watanabe served as a police captain in the NYPD throughout the first game, although the added DLC put her on a much darker path. She wound up lashing out against crime boss Hammerhead and left the force altogether, although she's already confirmed to come back for Spider-Man 2.

Going on the run after the first game, Yuri comes back as a vigilante herself in this new adventure, going under the moniker of "Wraith." It's still unknown what kind of powers or abilities she'll have, but she'll certainly give Peter Parker an eye-opening moment when he learns of her new path.

13.) Erica Lindbeck - Felicia Hardy/ Black Cat

Erica Lindbeck

Only playing a side role in the main game during the first Spider-Man, Felicia Hardy was a central player in the three DLC stories that came after the core plot. She even faked her own death after duping Peter into getting her the entire wealth of the Maggia crime families, but she wound up revealing herself again after Hammerhead turned into a full-blown machine.

She'll be back in Spider-Man 2 to give Peter more trouble, which is only exacerbated by the fact that they dated when MJ and Peter were broken up. How she plays into the story is still unknown, although it will surely bring plenty of headaches.

14.) Brian Bloom - Taskmaster

Brian Bloom

First coming into play when he set up challenges for Peter to complete in the city with drones, bombs, and more, Taskmaster became a thorn in the web-slinger's side quickly. The two had a few intense battles as the main story pushed forward, eventually ending with the insanely intelligent antagonist being taken to prison by the NYPD after losing a fight to Spidey.

The terrifying villain will be back to learn more of Spidey's moves and tactics this time around, with Miles' presence likely making him even more dangerous than ever in Spider-Man 2.

15.) Ike Amadi - Aaron Davis/Prowler

Ike Amadi

Miles Morales' uncle, Aaron Davis, first came into the picture during the Miles Morales game as he quickly figured out that his nephew was the new Spider-Man in town.

The two would eventually team up with one another as Davis assumed his comic alter-ego, the Prowler, with the duo likely to reunite at some point in Spider-Man 2 as Miles evolves further along his hero's path.

16.) Corey Jones - Tombstone

Insomniac Games

Tombstone will once again be utilized as a side villain with Corey Jones playing the role, as the drug trafficker/biker gang leader will be back in play with his nearly unbreakable skin and a fury only matched by a few in the comic universe.

Having worked closely with Martin Li in the last game, Lonnie Lincoln's place in Spider-Man 2 is still unclear, although he'll first have to find a way out of jail after being taken in by the police.

17.) Michael Beattie - Shocker

Michael Beattie

Eventually joining the Spider-Man game's Sinister Six that took the spotlight against Peter Parker, Shocker was a consistent presence throughout the first game before Spidey eventually took him down in a battle with the Vulture.

18.) Curt Connors/Lizard

Insomniac Games

First introduced at the end of the Miles Morales game, Curt Connors was forced to let Harry Osborn out of his glass cage before he eventually turns into his comic book villain alter-ego, the Lizard.

Early footage showed an epic fight featuring the Lizard as he goes up against Miles Morales and a black-suited Peter Parker, although it's still unclear how he'll be utilized through the rest of the game.

19.) Maxwell Markham/Grizzly

Insomniac Games

Making his first appearance in the PS5 Spider-Man universe, Maxwell Markham will make his debut as one of Kraven's group of hunters that are sent to hunt down the various super-people scattered across New York City.

In the comics, Markham is a wrestler that gains possession of a bear-shaped exoskeleton, exponentially increasing his strength. He'll likely gain some kind of similar power as he teams up with Kraven to go up against Peter and Miles in his first true appearance in any movie or video game yet.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games is set to arrive on the PS5 on October 20.