Alien: Earth's Species 64 Creature Has a Truly Wild Power

Alien: Earth introduced a brand-new alien species called Species 64, which has a terrifying power that can instantly kill its victims. The prequel series to the Sigourney Weaver-led Alien movie is set to answer why Weyland-Yutani has this weird obsession with the "perfect organism" known as the Xenomorphs. While they are the main focus of the FX thriller series, other species are also expected to wreak havoc, and the first two episodes didn't waste time in showing these "specimens" and how dangerous they were from the get-go.

After Weyland-Yutani's Maginot ship (which already has a dark meaning) crashed in a city full of people, Alien: Earth's protagonists (aka The Lost Boys—dying kids whose minds were transferred to a synthetic) arrived on the scene. They discovered a gruesome scene of bodies left by the Xenomorphs' rampage. However, it was not only the Xenomorph that they had to worry about.

Created by Noah Hawley, Alien: Earth is set in 2120 (two years before Alien), exploring the ramifications of the Xenomorph's arrival on Earth for the first time. The series stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, and Lily Newmark. Alien: Earth premiered on Hulu and FX on August 12, 2025.

What Is Species 64? Alien's Horrific New Creature Explained

FX

One of the new aliens shown in Alien: Earth is Species 64, a parasitic eye zombie first seen at the 25:56 mark of Episode 2. It can be seen using a dead cat as its vessel, controlling its dead body while waiting for something or someone else as a new host.

The episode also confirmed that the jellyfish-like creature is named T. Ocellus, but its origins and home planet are unknown. While investigating the eye zombie, Timothy Olyphant's synthetic character, Kirsh, reviewed the information obtained by the Maginot crew, providing more details about its powers.

FX

It turned out that Species 64's wild power includes "extraordinary strength" and has tentacles "built to climb" and dislodge the eyes of its victims:

"The tentacles carry extraordinary strength and are built to climb into and dislodge the eyes of other living organisms."

Once it replaced the eyes of the victim, T. Ocellus could take over the ocular pathways to the brain, meaning it could control the body's neurotransmissions.

The Maginot crew acknowledged that more study is needed to measure the creature's intelligence, but their findings pointed out that Species 64 has "remarkable problem-solving skills at a near-human measure:"

"More study needed to gauge inherent intelligence, although T. Ocellus has shown remarkable problem-solving skills at a near-human measure."

Species 64's wild abilities make it a formidable threat not just to the humans but also to the Lost Boys. Although they are synthetic, they are still children on the inside, and Episode 2 showed that they are not well-equipped in combat.

Species 64 vs. Xenomorph: Who Will Win?

FX

It is reasonable to assume that the Xenomorph can win a fight against Species 64, but it will not be as smooth due to the confirmation that T. Ocellus has intelligence that can allow it to solve problems much more easily.

It can also depend on what host Species 64 latches onto, which makes it an unpredictable prey for something like the Xenomorph.

Given the jellyfish-like stature and quickness (as evidenced by its sequence involving the other Lost Boys in Episode 2, where they tried to catch it), the Xenomorph will have difficulty catching it. The Xenomorph would also take several tries to end its parasitic ways.

Still, there is a strong chance that Species 64 will eventually be killed. Whether or not it is eliminated by the Xenomorph or someone else from The Lost Boys remains to be seen.

Given the absence of Species 64 in the Alien movies, there is a high chance that it, alongside the other creatures, must have been killed by the Xenomorph, which earned it the branding of "the perfect organism" in the first place.