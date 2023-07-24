Spider-Man 2 PS5: First Look at Harry Osborn's New Design

The latest trailer for Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 PlayStation 5 game gave fans their first look at a newly designed Harry Osborn.

Harry Osborn, famously known as Peter Parker's best friend, just so happens to be the son of Norman Osborn, founder of Oscorp, and an evil Green Goblin who often tries to kill Spider-Man and everyone he loves.

Needless to say, Harry and Peter's relationship is often complicated; that storyline was fully realized in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire and James Franco.

In PS4's Spider-Man game, Harry set up research stations at Oscorp to monitor air pollution in New York; this certainly wasn't the most thrilling aspect of the first game.

New Look at Harry Osborn in Spider-Man 2

PlayStation

As shown at San Diego Comic-Con, the new Spider-Man 2 trailer put Harry Osborn in the forefront, a reflection of the character's enhanced prominence this time.

The story trailer gave fans their best look yet at Harry, voiced by Scott Porter, featuring an updated hairstyle.

PlayStation

For those who may have forgotten, it was revealed to Peter and Mary Jane Watson in the first game that Harry was terminally ill. This close-up is a look at the new Harry with his father, seemingly in a familiar Oscorp lab.

PlayStation

Setting the internet on fire, the side profile look at Harry's new design also features what appears to be a symbiote trapped behind him and Norman.

PlayStation

In a direct comparison to the character's look in the first Spider-Man game, many changes have been made. The hairstyle is much different, even appearing to be less curly.

Harry's jawline and mouth shape have been made less prominent features. In a way, the new look is more boyish.

The Direct

To be fair, Harry really wasn't in much of the first game, at least physically.

At the conclusion of Marvel's Spider-Man, Harry was discovered in Norman's hidden lab, encased in a holding tank with a green liquid and a black web-like substance.

PlayStation

Is Harry Osborn Venom in Spider-Man 2?

Nearing the end of the trailer, Venom's voice emerges, echoing Harry's earlier words from the trailer's beginning: "Together, we'll mend the world."

Is Harry Osborn Venom's host?

Since the reveal was made at the end of the first game what Norman Osborn's treatment was, it's been heavily suggested that Harry will be Venom in this universe.

This is a deviation from the typical host of Venom, Eddie Brock, and could make the new antagonist even more personal to the story.

It's already been shown off how Peter will don the iconic symbiote suit, so the alien creature will certainly play a massive role in the upcoming game.

Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 release on October 20, exclusively on PlayStation 5.