Spider-Man 2: PlayStation Reveals 6 New Suits for Peter Parker

A first look at some new suits coming to Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has been revealed alongside the PlayStation title's release date.

Insomniac Games' 2018 love letter to all things Spider-Man is about to get its first full-length sequel, after receiving a spin-off in the form of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales in 2020.

After a quick announcement trailer back in 2021, the curtain was finally pulled back on Spider-Man 2 during the recent PlayStation Showcase, giving fans a glimpse at the various new powers players will be able to toy around with, a number of the new and returning villains set to appear, and even a whole new version of the iconic Symbiote suit.

As was the case in both of Insomniac's wall-crawling titles so far, the upcoming sequel will surely be packed full of alternate suits for both Peter Parker and Miles Morales' web-heads to wear.

New Suits in Spider-Man 2

Six new suits for Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have been revealed.

The glimpses of these Spidey costumes came as a part of pre-order info for the title (via The PlayStation Blog), shortly after it was given the spotlight once again at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2023 Showcase.

1.) Arachknight Suit

PlayStation

Set as a pre-order bonus no matter what version of the game fans chose is the Arachknight suit. This look takes its inspiration from comic artist Humberto Ramos' version of the character seen in the Warp World Marvel Comics storyline in which Spider-Man and Moon Knight are merged into one wall-crawling hooded hero.

The Arachknight suit sports an almost entirely white color scheme with pops of red along the arms and the mask. The biggest departure for this costume from traditional Spidey looks is the Moon Knight-esque hood as well as a stark white cape.

2.) Tactical Suit

PlayStation

While looking to be an original creation for the Insomniac sequel, the Tactical suit seems to take some inspiration from the Spidey look in the Threats & Menaces comic book run.

The costume features a mechanical, almost Ultron-esque jawline in the mask, with silver, white, and red being the primary color scheme. The Spidey logo also looks a little different stretching across the chest with its legs and almost forming a collar along the neckline. It is this spider logo design that looks (at least in shape) pulled right from Takeshi Miyazawa's Threats & Menaces design.

3.) Aurantia Suit

PlayStation

Another original creation made for the game is the Aurantia suit. This costume takes its inspiration from the actual spider the Argiope Aurantia (aka the yellow garden spider).

Another original creation made for the game is the Aurantia suit. This costume takes its inspiration from the actual spider the Argiope Aurantia (aka the yellow garden spider).

The eyes on the mask and curved lines throughout mimic the oblong ovals of color seen on its real-world names sake, while also incorporating yellow Spider-Man suit elements fans will recognize from the hero's many Iron Spider looks.

4.) 25th Century Suit

PlayStation

There is no direct comic counterpart to the 25th Century suit, but that is not to say none of the look's design is based in Marvel Comics lore.

The helmet-on-the-head design offers hints of Spidey villain Mysterio, mixed with some of the costumes worn by Marvel hero Ant-Man. The design is a simple riff on what the web-slinger would look like way into the future, sporting glowing blue veins of energy and a pair of armored shoulders.

5.) Stone Monkey Suit

PlayStation

Designed by cartoonist Victoria Ying, the Stone Monkey suit is one that takes inspiration from both ancient Chinese folklore and the history of Marvel Comics. Ying's design is clearly based on the Monkey King (aka Sun Wukong) from the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West. Monkey King also happens to be a kung-fu-wielding villain seen in Spider-Man comics, usually in relation to Miles Morales.

The Stone Monkey suit is dark purple with red and gold highlights along the face and chest. Two of its most unique elements are the spider-esque gem along the forehead and pointed shoulders with a fur-lined neck.

6.) Apunkalyptic Suit

PlayStation

The Apunkalyptic suit is an Insomniac original, riffing on an alternate future version of the iconic Spider-Punk look.

Instead of a spiked mohawk and denim jacket, this costume sports a slicked-back hairstyle and a badass leather jacket that would make Captain Marvel proud. Actually, one of the inspirations of this suit could very well have been Carol Danvers with the hairstyle and overall color scheme being very similar to the cosmic Marvel hero.

Where Are the Rest of the Suits?

It is fascinating to deep dive into these new suits coming to Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and wonder why it is this batch of costumes were paraded out first.

Fans will remember all of the iconic suits that made their way into 2018's Spider-Man, with barely any original looks being featured. Instead Insomniac opted to spotlight mostly costumes seen in iconic Spidey comic runs and even a few movies.

Here, none of these (aside from the Arachknight suit) have comic counterparts. One would think it would benefit PlayStation to include at least a couple of recognizable costumes as a part of this pre-order bonus. But that does not seem to be the case.

That is not to say there will be no movie or comic suits seen in the game, but just as a first impression it leaves a bit of a mixed taste in fans' mouths.

With all that said, once a first look at Raimi's Symbiote suit or The Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit is released, all this conjecture will be forgotten.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 comes to PlayStation 5 on October 20.