DCU Theory Reveals Who Could Be James Gunn’s The Flash (And It's Not Barry Allen)

The DC Universe (DCU) reboot, spearheaded by James Gunn and Peter Safran, is clearly carving its own path, distancing itself from the DCEU’s missteps. One of the biggest unknowns? The identity of the DCU's Flash. Fans expected Barry Allen, but mounting evidence suggests another speedster may be stepping into the spotlight instead.

Certain hints in the Superman film support this theory. The legacy of past animated universes also ties into the DCU’s cinematic direction, signaling which version of the Scarlet Speedster it plans to introduce. Even supporting characters already confirmed for Gunn’s new era raise intriguing possibilities. Taken together, these hints suggest the Flash of the DCU may not be who most fans initially assumed.

Hints That Point to Wally West Being the DCU’s Flash

The Justice Gang Mural

DC

Superman drops a major hint in its Justice Gang mural. Among the 26 figures etched into the Hall of Justice, Max Mercury appears in two distinct eras: once in his Old West guise (historically known as Whip Whirlwind/Windrunner) and again in his modern identity.

In DC Comics, Max is the patient mentor who helps Wally master the Speed Force’s rules and risks. His double appearance spotlights the Flash Family’s legacy and points past Barry to the speedsters who shaped Wally’s rise.

The mural is also a love letter to DC’s timeline. It nods to Jay Garrick, the Golden Age Flash, while conspicuously omitting Barry Allen, a choice that reframes the Flash lineage the DCU wants to emphasize.

By centering Max (and even his earlier alias) alongside other legacy heroes, the mural effectively says: this universe values history, mentorship, and succession. That’s Wally West’s lane.

DCAU Influences & Wally’s Popularity

DC

If you grew up on Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, Wally West was your Flash, voiced with breezy charisma by Michael Rosenbaum. That take defined a generation: the heart of the team, quick with a joke, quicker with a save, and capable of white‑knuckle Speed Force feats when it truly counted. The DCU is already channeling that energy.

Gunn’s new continuity has been leaning into DCAU sensibilities: ensemble storytelling, clear archetypes, and character humor that doesn’t undercut rising tensions. Early DCU entries and teases echo that approach.

Even in animation, some versions of the Flash borrow Wally’s trademark style and humor, hinting that DC still sees him as the fan favorite. This shows that this universe isn’t afraid to make the Flash the emotional glue of a team again.

That gives Wally a real cinematic edge. His blue‑collar background, messy love life, and trial‑by‑fire growth inside the Speed Force offer a different dramatic palette than Barry’s forensic‑scientist angle.

He’s built for crossover storytelling, Lanterns, a Justice Society revival, and even street‑level team‑ups, because he naturally plays off others.

The DCU's Mr. Terrific Could Introduce Wally

DC Studios

Mr. Terrific is already in the DCU (read more about his tech in 2025's Superman) and has strong connections to Wally. In the comics, Holt and West make an unexpectedly great duo.

Stories from modern Flash runs have Holt hiring Wally to troubleshoot Speed Force anomalies, turning their partnership into a showcase for both men’s strengths. On screen, Edi Gathegi’s Terrific can be the anchor that brings Wally into play.

Why Wally West Is Perfect for the DCU

Let’s be real: The DCEU’s Flash had a rough go. Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen started strong in Justice League, but real-world drama, arrests, allegations, and a string of bad press turned the 2023 Flash film into a box-office dud, leading to DC parting ways with the actor.

Fans wanted a clean break, and Gunn seems to get it, saying the Flash won’t show up for a bit to let things cool off.

That’s where Wally West comes in. Wally gives the DCU continuity without baggage. He honors Barry’s foundational place while letting the films pivot to a fresh tone.