Superman 2025's Hall of Justice Mural Confirms 26 Metahumans Already Exist in the DCU

The Hall of Justice mural featured in 2025's Superman confirmed 26 notable metahumans already existing in the DCU, which consists of a deep cut roster from DC Comics. James Gunn's Superman highlighted many exciting Easter eggs, and its historic opening scroll might be the best yet, after it confirmed that metahumans have existed for 300 years.

This means that hidden superheroes and villains throughout the DCU's storied history are waiting to be explored, and a glimpse of some of them was already featured inside the Hall of Justice through a mural seen in the background of Lois Lane and the Justice Gang's conversation.

While Superman is still soaring in theaters, DC Studios co-CEO and director James Gunn pulled back the curtain by giving fans a full glimpse of the Hall of Justice mural, which has been the main topic of conversation among DC diehards for weeks.

From left to right, the characters seen are Sister Symmetry, Silent Knight, Exoristos, and Black Pirate:

Sister Symmetry

Sister Symmetry is a powerful sorceress who channels her power from the Cloak of Cyra, similar to how the Helmet of Fate from Nabu gives Dr. Fate his magical abilities.

The bearer of the mystical cloak (whoever she may be) receives the nigh-omnipotent powers of the Lord of Order, which include flight, magic, and reality manipulation.

Silent Knight

Created by Robert Kanigher and Irv Novick, Silent Knight (Brian Kent) is a young knight from sixth-century Great Britain. He is a master swordsman and expert combatant wearing silver armor alongside a collection of weapons.

In the 1990s Hawkman series, it was revealed that he is a past avatar of the Hawk-God, implying that he is a past incarnation of Carter Hall (aka Hawkman). The Brave and the Bold Vol. 3 # 10 implied that Brian Kent is an ancestor of Jonathan Kent after a time-traveling Superman encountered and teamed up with the Silent Knight in the past. Due to their adventures, Brian felt an "inexplicable kinship" toward Superman, further cementing his potential ties to the Kent family.

Exoristos

Created by Paul Cornell and Diogenes Neves, Exoristos is an exiled Amazon from Themyscira who once owned Diana Prince's (Wonder Woman) iconic sword.

As an Amazon, she has similar abilities to Wonder Woman, including superhuman strength and expertise in combat.

Black Pirate

The Black Pirate (aka Jon Valor) is a privateer with a strong moral code tasked to fight injustice on the high seas during the 16th century. The character, created by Sheldon Moldoff, debuted in Action Comics # 23 in April 1940, and is a member of the Five Warriors from Forever (a group of time-displaced adventurers).

The Arrowverse marked the first on-screen appearance of Jon Valor after he was featured in DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 1, Episode 7, "Marooned," where he was portrayed by Callum Keith Rennie.

While the character does not have superpowers from the comics, it's possible that the DCU would retcon him as a metahuman. His abilities include strategic expertise, mastery of swords, and seamanship.

Other metahumans featured are Miss Liberty, Max Mercury as Whip Wirlwind, Lazarus Lane (with his horse, Lucifer), and Chop-Chop:

Miss Liberty

Miss Liberty (Bess Lyn) served as one of the heroes during the American Revolutionary War. Alongside Black Pirate, she joined other time-displaced heroes known as the Five Warriors from Forever after they were manipulated by the Lord of Time and transported to 3786.

Miss Liberty doesn't have any superpowers from the comics, but she is an expert hand-to-hand combatant and horsewoman.

Whip Whirlwind

Whip Whirlwind is one of the early aliases of Max Mercury during his time as a speedster hero in the 1890s. He served as a Wild West-era speedster who helped save countless Native Americans.

As a vessel of the Speed Force, he has abilities similar to The Flash, which include superspeed, speed healing, time travel, and enhanced reflexes.

Super Chief

Created by Gardner Fox and Carmine Infantino, Super Chief is an Iroquois warrior from the 15th century who was granted superpowers by the Manitou Stone. His newfound abilities include superstrength and superspeed, but the catch is that he can only use them for one hour at a time.

His name, Super Chief, originally means Saganowahna in his native language. By becoming a fearless leader, he protected his tribe from European invaders and other nefarious enemies.

Lazarus Lane

Another hero from the wild west is the so-called masked Avenger: Lazarus Lane. Alongside his horse, Lucifer, Lazarus became the hero, El Diablo, after the Wise Owl imbued him with the Spirit of Vengeance.

As El Diablo, he is a master of guns, combat, bullwhip, and equestrianism. The only caveat in his power set is that Lazarus can only transform into El Diablo once he is knocked out or asleep, since the demon will take over his body and perform heroic acts. The character is created by Robert Kanigher and Tony DeZuniga.

Chop-Chop

The mural shows a shirtless Chop-Chop (aka Wu Cheng). In DC Comics, he is a young Chinese pilot who served in the Blackhawk Squadron during World War II. As a master of aviation, he is a skilled pilot with advanced combat skills.

In Blackhawk # 230, Chop Chop used titanium gloves to serve as an upgrade for his already masterful use of combat. Created by Will Eisner and Chuck Cuidera, he made his debut in Blackhawk # 108.

Another wave of metahumans featured in the mural are the Ghost of Flanders, Sandman (Wesley Dodds), Amazing Man (Will Everett), and Zatara (Zatanna's father):

Joining the list of metahumans are Liberty Belle (Libby Lawrence), Bulletman, Bulletgirl, and Max Mercury (Maxwell Candrall):

More confirmed metahumans in the mural are TNT, Dan the Dyna-mite, Phantom Lady, Atomic Knight, and Freedom Beast:

The final batch includes Wildcat, Vibe, Gunfire, and Maxwell Lord (it is unknown if he is a metahuman or if he placed his image because he is the owner of the Justice Gang):

