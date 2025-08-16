Marvel Studios’ Next 2025 Disney+ Series Just Moved Its Release Date

Marvel has moved up the release date for its next 2025 Disney+ series. 2025 for Marvel Studios' on-screen universe has been big. Not only has it debuted exciting new movies like Thunderbolts* and Fantastic Four, but it has also launched stellar streaming efforts (i.e., Daredevil: Born Again, Eyes of Wakanda, and Ironheart). And the MCU is not done on the streaming front. The franchise still has some Disney+-based fare up its sleeves for the year in Wonder Man and the hotly anticipated Marvel Zombies.

Next up on the MCU docket is Marvel Zombies, an animated Multiverse story, centering on a reality where a terrifying zombie virus has overcome some of Marvel Studios' biggest heroes and villains. The new series was initially set to kick off spooky season for the franchise, with a release set for October 3, but that no longer seems to be the case.

As confirmed in a recent Collider Marvel Zombies preview, the R-rated animated series has moved its release date.

The What If...? spin-off will no longer debut in early October but a week earlier on September 24. No specific reason for the release date change was given.

It is unclear if all four episodes of the animated mini-series will arrive simultaneously (similar to the recently released Eyes of Wakanda) or if Marvel Studios will opt for weekly drops for the new show.

According to the recent profile of the series, it will be a gritty R-rated Marvel adventure, featuring swearing, violence, and brutal character deaths.

Marvel Zombies is the first spin-off of Marvel Studios' animated What If...? series, turning that show's Season 1 superhero zombie apocalypse story and setting a four-episode arc around it.

The 2025 streaming show will center on a team of MCU Avengers attempting to survive the end of days as some of their most powerful friends and foes have been turned undead. Among the characters included in the series are Scarlet Witch, Shang-Chi, Thanos, Spider-Man, and Yelena Belova, along with many others.

It is interesting that Marvel Studios would opt to change Marvel Zombies' release timing so late in the game, after having had its date locked for months.

This comes not so long after the studio did a similar thing with its recently released Eyes of Wakanda series, moving it up on the calendar in the lead-up to its streaming debut.

Many had assumed the Eyes of Wakanda move was to prevent DC's Peacemaker Season 2 (due out on HBO Max on August 21) from happening, but it is unclear why Marvel Zombies received similar treatment.

The most likely reason for this move was everything else on Disney+'s packed schedule for the year. After Marvel Zombies, Marvel still has Wonder Man to get out, and that is not even counting any other big-name streaming titles the House of Mouse has lined up to round out 2025.

Wonder Man still has no date, just listed as "December 2025."

With Disney+ also having claimed much of December for the upcoming second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians (starting its run on December 10), perhaps this move was made so that Marvel Zombies can come out and have its moment.

Then, the studio can move Wonder Man to late October/early November, getting the bulk of its episodes out before Percy Jackson even starts.