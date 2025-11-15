Marvel Studios Just Unveiled Spider-Man's New Portal Scene for Phase 6

Marvel Studios just released an updated Spider-Man portal scene for Phase 6, and it is truly epic. It will be some time before fans forget the truly astounding portal moment featuring Marvel's wall-crawler in Avengers: Endgame. Just when it looked like all hope was lost and the villainous Thanos had won, in came hundreds of Marvel heroes, including Spidey, through a series of portals, helping the Avengers that had survived the Mad Titan's snap to take him out.

Well, Marvel Studios recreated that all-timer moment as a part of its most recent Disney+ projects. Marvel Zombies, the second TV series in the MCU's Phase 6, features a portal scene of its own, highlighted once again by the arrival of Peter Parker/Spider-Man. In a similar moment of despair to Avengers: Endgame (Phase 3), Zombies' scene sees the ultra-powerful Infinity Hulk overwhelmed by the undead Scarlet Witch, before he is saved by Spidey and his crew.

The web-head swings into action as a part of this epic Marvel Zombies Episode 4 moments, coming through a portal along with Blade Knight, Valkyrie, Ms. Marvel, Ant-Man (or at least Ant-Man's head), and Shang-Chi.

This is a clear homage to the oft-celebrated Endgame 'On your left' scene, updating the classic MCU moment with some of the new additions to the franchise, like Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, Awkwafina's Katy Chen, and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan.

Spidey's arrival mimics that of the Infinity Saga closer, almost shot for shot, as he enters through a sparkling portal, lands in his iconic superhero pose, before the camera pans to a series of heroes lined up beside him.

Some characters in this Zombies finale scene are even the same ones that turned up out of the portals in Endgame. As mentioned, Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie is one of the characters to emerge from the spell-binding rift. However, this time around, she is not atop her signature winged horse like she was in the previous iteration of this scene.

Other heroes, including Evangeline Lily's Wasp, are also present during the climactic Zombies battle, but they have joined the other side, becoming zombified versions of themselves controlled by the series' big bad, Wanda Maximoff.

Some have wondered with a pair of Multiversal Avengers films coming over the next couple of years in Doomsday and Secret Wars, if Marvel Studios would seek to recreate this iconic portals moment with characters from across the Marvel Multiverse, but it seems fans did not have even to wait that long.

Marvel Zombies is now available to stream on Disney+. The R-rated animated series from Marvel Studios Animation (the team behind the beloved What If...?) tells the tale of an undead universe where a mysterious zombie virus has taken hold of some of Marvel's biggest and best superheroes.

Spider-Man stars in the series (although not voiced by Tom Holland), as one of the remaining living MCU heroes. He joins forces with the likes of Yelena Belova, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, and Blade to take on the tyrannical Queen of the Dead/Zombie Scarlet Witch.

Where Will Spider-Man Pop Up Next?

Luckily for Spider-Man fans, this epic Marvel Zombies entrance should be just the beginning of a banner run for the web-slinger at Marvel Studios.

After having recreated the iconic portals moment in Marvel's new undead animated series, the character will once again lead a big-screen blockbuster of his own next July, with the Phase 6 release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. This fourth film in the Tom Holland Spider-Man saga will see the web-head taking on adulthood for the first time, starting from zero again as a fledgling 20-something New Yorker.

During this super-powered epic, Spidey will come up against several villains, including Michael Mando's Scorpion, who is set to return after being teased all the way back in MCU Phase 3.

After Brand New Day, the costumed character will then star in the second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, another otherworldly animated series, following a Spider-Man Variant across the Marvel Multiverse who is just getting started as New York City's masked protector.

Beyond that, a version of Spidey (although which version remains to be seen) is rumored to pop up in next December's Avengers: Doomsday. If it is another classic version of the hero, rather than Holland's prime MCU version, then perhaps fans will be treated to another epic portal moment, with either Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire coming through a tear in reality.

Holland is then expected to appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, as Marvel debuts the Multiverse Saga's own Endgame moment.