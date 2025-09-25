Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Infinity Hulk - And He Looks Great

Marvel Studios unveiled a brand-new version of the Hulk, one that carries the title of Infinity Hulk and stands apart from the green Avenger fans know best. The "Infinity" label has long been tied to Thanos and the Infinity Stones, but now it’s being used to introduce a Hulk who is not only stronger than ever but visually distinct. In live action, the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) hasn't appeared since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law but is expected to come back in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Marvel Studios introduced its boldest version of the Hulk to date in Marvel Zombies Episode 4, transforming into the Infinity Hulk. This new take stems from the Infinity energy left behind after T'Challa's sacrifice against Thanos in Episode 3, giving Bruce Banner a role unlike any he has ever played in the MCU. Rather than simply smashing enemies, this Hulk becomes a living vessel of cosmic force, altering both his appearance and his purpose.

Marvel Animation

Episode 4 opens at Kamar-Taj, where Rintrah (Adam Hugill), London Master (Daniel Swain), and Sara (Sheila Atim) recount how T'Challa saved reality by sacrificing himself in battle with Thanos, plunging them both into Wakanda's vibranium core. Though Thanos was defeated, the Infinity Stones weren't destroyed; their raw cosmic energy began spreading across the planet, threatening to unravel the world.

Marvel Animation

To prevent a catastrophe, Bruce Banner was chosen to contain this unstable power, a throwback to how the Hulk wielded the gauntlet in Avengers: Endgame.

The result was the birth of the Infinity Hulk, a glowing, multicolored version of the hero who was no longer entirely himself, but rather a "cypher" anchoring the immense destructive energy of the stones.

Marvel Animation

Visually, the Infinity Hulk is unlike any iteration fans have seen before. His body glows with radiant cosmic energy, his form infused with the fractured essence of the Infinity Stones. His power mirrors his new design immeasurable, devastating, and nearly unstoppable.

Marvel Animation

As Rintrah tells Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Bruce has transcended his old self and exists as something more than a man or a monster. The transformation draws comparisons to Loki's fate in Loki Season 2, where he became the eternal anchor of time itself.

How Infinity Hulk Lost in Marvel Zombies

Marvel Animation

Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), now the Queen of the Dead, seeks Hulk's cosmic energy for herself.

Leading waves of the undead, she sends an endless horde to overtake him, but Infinity Hulk proves nearly untouchable at first. His raw power fends off countless attackers, even as heroes like Spider-Man (Hudson Thames), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), and Blade Knight (Todd Williams) join the defense.

The battle reaches its peak when a zombified Thor launches a devastating attack with Stormbreak, briefly overwhelming Hulk before being destroyed. Yet this clash leaves Hulk vulnerable just enough for Wanda to finally make contact.

Marvel Animation

Wanda seizes her moment, touching Bruce and siphoning the Infinity energy into herself. Despite Hulk's resistance, the Queen of the Dead succeeds, twisting his sacrifice into her own rise to power.

With Kamala reluctantly helping her, Wanda harnesses the stolen energy to reset the world, leaving the Infinity Hulk's brief but monumental existence as one of the most unique power-ups in this What If...? spin-off.

All four episodes of Marvel Zombies are streaming on Disney+, giving fans the full story of the undead apocalypse in the MCU. The finale ended on a shocking cliffhanger, leaving the door wide open for more. While Marvel has not officially renewed Season 2 yet, executive producer Brad Winderbaum confirmed the team is ready to continue if enough viewers tune in.