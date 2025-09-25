The Only 10 Survivors at the End of 'Marvel Zombies'

In Marvel Zombies, it was a battle of the fittest, with only a select few heroes making it out as survivors in Season 1. The new undead adventure from Marvel Studios Animation is centered on the zombie-infested universe from Marvel's What If...?, where several Avengers have been overcome by the zombie virus.

The R-rated superhero romp was a no-hold-barred affair (something Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige insisted upon), featuring profanity, over-the-top violence, and several big-name deaths for some of the MCU's most popular heroes.

However, it was not all doom and gloom. Some of the show's super-powered cast ended up walking away from Season 1 of the animated epic, but not many.

Marvel Zombies is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+, telling the story of a young Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani) as she attempts to cure the Earth of its zombie plague. On her adventure, Kamala crosses paths with several A-list members of the MCU canon (both dead and undead), including Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova, Scarlet Witch, and Spider-Man.

Who Survived Marvel Zombies?

Kamala Khan

Marvel Animation

Kamala Khan (aka Ms. Marvel) was one of the few Marvel heroes to be featured in every episode of the Marvel Zombies series. Serving as the series' de facto main character, Zombies follows Kamala as she embarks on an adventure to eradicate her world of its zombie threat.

Season 1's finale ends with Kamala seemingly defeating the terrifying Scarlet Witch/Queen of the Dead, and returning to a reality where her friends are alive and everything is hunky-dory.

That does not last long, though, as the show's final moments tease that the Scarlet Witch may not be vanquished after all and Ms. Marvel may just be living in one of her spell-binding illusions (potentially setting up a Season 2).

Riri Williams

Marvel Animation

During Marvel Zombies' final moments, fans are teased that Riri Williams may also be alive. In reality, she appears in a split-second tear, fighting off hordes of the undead and pleading to Kamala Khan for help.

This seems to indicate that whatever reality Kamala has now found herself in is not real, and Riri (as well as any number of other MCU heroes) is out there still fighting the good fight against Scarlet Witch and her undead army.

If Zombies were to get a Season 2, Riri would likely play a significant role as she attempts to snap her super-powered friend out of her Scarlet Witch-induced daze.

Scarlet Witch

Marvel Animation

While Kamala Khan may have done her best to take out the dastardly Scarlet Witch (aka the Queen of the Dead), it seems she was not quite as successful as she thought.

In the show's final moments, fissures in Kamala's new reality started showing themselves, indicating that this could be a spell conjured by the undead sorceress.

The series then ends on one final shot of the Scarlet Witch's face, seemingly revealing that she survived the events of her climactic clash with Kamala and co.

Nova Corps

Marvel Animation

Of all the heroes shown off in Marvel Zombies, the Nova Corps are one of the few who make it out relatively unscathed. They are the end goal for Kamala for much of the series, as the young Avenger hopes that contacting the intergalactic space force could be key in purging Earth's undead threat.

That does not come to pass, though, as when Kamala and co. get into orbit to transmit their S.O.S. signal, they are met by an army of Nova Corps ships already waiting there. It turns out the group has been watching over Earth and has condemned the planet, meaning nothing can come or go without being eradicated.

After a brief space-based chase between the Nova Corps and Kamala's Avengers team, the intergalactic military police call their troops off and retreat to safety.

Hulk

Marvel Animation

Hulk is one of the few heroes in Marvel Zombies whose fate is uncertain; however, seeing as his death is not explicitly shown in the animated series, it is assumed that he made it out of Season 1 alive.

Hulk appears in the series as what is thought to be the solution to Kamala's undead problem. He takes on the form of the ultra-powerful Infinity Hulk, a powered-up take on the character who has absorbed the energy of all five Infinity Stones.

He is seen getting overwhelmed by zombies in the Marvel Zombies finale, but given his strength, it would make sense that he ends up as one of the show's lone survivors.

Spider-Man

Marvel Animation

Spider-Man (voiced this time around by Hudson Thames) plays a big part in Marvel Zombies' undead tale. He returns as one of the few members of the original zombified episode of What If...? Season 1, joining his fellow survivors Scott Lang and Black Panther.

He joins the fight against the undead in the show's finale, thwipping his way across the post-apocalypse, and playing a part in some of the show's most R-rated action sequences while doing so (you should see how easily he can rip a zombie head from its body).

However, as Kamala makes her final stand against the Scarlet Witch, it is unclear whether or not Spidey makes it out alive. He is last seen about to be eaten alive by the towering zombie Wasp, but the camera cuts before anything happens, leaving his fate up in the air.

Katy

Marvel Animation

Awkwafina's Katy returns in the new animated series, appearing alongside her martial arts master bestie, Shang-Chi, in the fight against the undead threat.

She weilds five of Shang-Chi's ten rings, making the pair a duo to be reckoned with on the battlefield. While Shang is taken out by the Queen of the Undead's decaying forces in the show's finale, Katy's fate is a little less clear.

She is one of the faces the camera flashes to as Kalama reckons with whether she wants to surrender to the Scarlet Witch or not in the series' final few minutes. At the time of this final shot, she seems to be holding off the horde for now, but who knows if that lasted.

Scott Lang's Head

Marvel Animation

The last of Kamala's friends she sees before deciding whether to give in to the Scarlet Witch or not is Scott Lang, or rather, Scott Lang's head.

After first appearing in What If...? Season 1, Ant-Man's head, hooked to Doctor Strange's levitating cloak, returns in Marvel Zombies, helping fight the horde of the undead.

However, in the show's last action scene, fans get a glimpse of him being pulled in different directions as a group of zombies tug upon his cape. This leaves his fate unclear. If Kamala truly did defeat the Scarlet Witch, he hopefully got out as well.

Ikaris

Marvel Animation

In one of the show's few zombie-on-zombie action scenes, Eternals member Ikaris (played by Richard Madden in 2021's Eternals) takes on the super-powered zombie Captain Marvel.

While both trade blows during the show's finale, neither's deaths are shown, meaning they can likely be considered survivors of the series (if a zombie can truly survive).

Captain Marvel

Marvel Animation

On the other side of the powered-up boxing match in Marvel Zombies' final episode is Carol Danvers (aka Captain Marvel).

Making her grand return to the MCU after 2023's The Marvels, a zombified Carol does battle with Ikaris in an epic Eternals vs Avengers clash for the ages; however, no definitive winner is declared, and whether she lived or died is left hanging.