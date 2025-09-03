Marvel Zombies Confirms 29 MCU Characters In the Main Cast

Marvel Studios recently revealed the official trailer for Marvel Zombies, a TV-MA-rated animated project that will act as a spin-off of a Season 1 episode of What If...?. The trailer showcased more than a dozen characters from the MCU who have appeared in different projects throughout every phase.

Marvel Zombies has been a project that Marvel Studios has kept relatively close to the chest for a long time now, but it will soon be released to Disney+ on September 24, 2025. In the new trailer that was released, characters such as Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, and Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova were all highlighted. However, the show is set to feature a ton of other MCU characters and actors throughout its four episodes.

Every MCU Character To Appear in Marvel Zombies

Shang-Chi

Disney+

Simu Liu's Shang-Chi was already confirmed to be a part of Marvel Zombies, but the recently released trailer revealed that he will be playing a major role in the upcoming series. Shang-Chi will be one of the lucky survivors who has not been turned into a flesh-eating monster yet, but fans are interested to know if he will make it out alive.

At the beginning of the trailer, Shang-Chi could be seen working back at the hotel that was featured in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings alongside Katy, who will also be in Marvel Zombies. He was then featured alongside other characters in various shots throughout the trailer.

Katy

Disney+

Awkwafina's Katy will also be returning in Marvel Zombies for her first MCU appearance since the 2021 Shang-Chi film. Like Shang-Chi, Katy was featured working at the San Francisco hotel at the beginning of the trailer, and she is another one of the survivors.

Notably, Awkwafina also appeared at multiple points throughout the trailer using the power of the Ten Rings. This indicates she will be a major character throughout the series.

Death Dealer

Disney+

Death Dealer was not included in the recent trailer for Marvel Zombies, but his involvement in the series was already revealed. The actor portraying Death Dealer has not been confirmed yet, but it is possible that he may not have any lines in the show, which could explain why an actor has not been attached to the character.

Captain Marvel

Disney+

Captain Marvel was also not present in the Marvel Zombies trailer, but, like Death Dealer, she was already confirmed to be a part of the show. In the series, she will be one of the zombies.

Once again, the voice actor for Captain Marvel has not been confirmed yet. Brie Larson did not voice the character in What If...? Instead, those duties were taken over by Alexandra Daniels. Most likely, Daniels will reprise her role in Marvel Zombies, but nothing has been officially revealed about that yet.

Okoye

Disney+

The Marvel Zombies trailer confirmed that Okoye will play a major role in the upcoming series. Okoye was killed in the "What If... Zombies?!" episode of What If...? Season 1 by Scarlet Witch, and it now seems as though she will be leading a group of zombies in the upcoming series.

In What If...? Season 3, Kenna Ramsey voiced Okoye. However, Danai Gurira (who plays Okoye in live-action) also voiced her in Season 1, and it has not been confirmed which actor will play Okoye in Marvel Zombies.

Abomination

Disney+

Abomination (also known as Emil Blonsky) will also be in Marvel Zombies as a zombie. He was featured a couple of times throughout the trailer, but most notably appeared alongside Okoye, Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch, and Captain America.

Abomination's voice actor has not been confirmed yet.

Captain America (Steve Rogers)

Disney+

Steve Rogers' version of Captain America will be returning to the MCU in Marvel Zombies as a member of the undead army. Captain America's character design was showcased in a Funko Pop that was recently revealed as a part of the show's merchandise line.

In the trailer, Cap appeared in a jump scare sequence where he quickly came into frame and screamed.

Hawkeye

Disney+

Hawkeye (Clint Barton) will be yet another zombie in Marvel Zombies. He was featured in multiple shots throughout the trailer and will seemingly be a part of a zombie group that includes Okoye, Abomination, Scarlet Witch, and Captain America.

Clint Barton became a zombie in the "What If... Zombies?!" episode of What If...?, so fans are already somewhat familiar with his character.

Yelena Belova

Disney+

Florence Pugh will be returning to the MCU to voice Yelena Belova in Marvel Zombies. Yelena was showcased all throughout the recently released trailer, and it seems as though she will be one of the project's outright main characters.

In one sequence, she muttered the words, "All the Avengers are dead, and they're coming for us." That line, coupled with the fact that she can be seen in the middle of the group of survivors at multiple points, could indicate that she will be one of the leaders of the living team.

Blade

Disney+

Blade's journey to the MCU has been a tough one to say the least. The character showed up in Deadpool & Wolverine, but it was Wesley Snipes' version instead of Mahershala Ali's. Another version of Blade that is modeled after Ali's Blade will be featured in Marvel Zombies.

Voiced by Todd Williams, Marvel Zombies' Blade was heavily focused on in the recent trailer. He announced the arrival of Namor, sliced up Ghost into more than a few pieces, and even stood across from Khonshu. It is worth noting that the Marvel Zombies version of Blade will not be typical, dark, vampire-hunting version of the character. Instead, he will be acting as "Blade Knight," essentially, since he will be Khonshu's avatar like Moon Knight was.

Namor

Disney+

Speaking of Namor, he will be making his MCU return in Marvel Zombies. Namor will be one of the zombies showcased in the show, and had a rather grand introduction in the trailer with Blade announcing him.

Kate Bishop

Disney+

Hailee Steinfeld is coming back to a Marvel Studios project in Marvel Zombies to portray Kate Bishop, a character she first played in Hawkeye. In Marvel Zombies, she will be a non-zombie fighting against the horde alongside other heroes.

Kate was likely the character who shot the arrow through the zombie's head at the very beginning of the trailer.

Thanos

Disney+

Thanos only had a minor appearance in the Marvel Zombies trailer, but he will show up in the series. In the sole shot he showed up in, a zombified Thanos was featured with his Infinity Gauntlet filled with Infinity Stones.

Black Panther

Disney+

T'Challa's version of Black Panther played a major role in the "What If... Zombies?!" episode of the What If...? animated series. In fact, he, Spider-Man, and Scott Lang were lucky enough to make it out of Camp Lehigh alive. So, he will be one of the alive heroes in the upcoming show.

Sadly, Chadwick Boseman will not be voicing T'Challa in Marvel Zombies due to his passing. However, the voice actor who will be portraying the character has not been revealed yet.

Spider-Man

Disney+

Hudson Thames will be coming back to voice Spider-Man in Marvel Zombies. He first showed up in the trailer beside T'Challa and Scott Lang, which makes sense since they escaped together in What If...?.

Spider-Man's most notable moment in the trailer came when he used his webs to grab onto the heads of a group of zombies and pull them off.

Scott Lang

Disney+

Scott Lang will be featured in Marvel Zombies as well, and will be voiced by none other than Paul Rudd. He was showcased alongside Spider-Man and T'Challa.

Notably, Scott Lang's entire body is not in What If...? Instead, it is only his head, but he gets around using the Cloak of Levitation.

Scarlet Witch

Disney+

Elizabeth Olsen is making her long-awaited return to the MCU in Marvel Zombies as Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff. Scarlet Witch is essentially the big bad of Marvel Zombies, as she is the one leading the undead horde.

Scarlet Witch can be seen at multiple points in the trailer, and the character has also been featured in other forms of marketing for the show.

Red Guardian

Disney+

David Harbour is another MCU veteran who was also cast in Marvel Zombies. He will be reprising his role as Red Guardian, and will be another one of the survivors.

He will be joining Yelena and the others to try to take down the zombies.

Ghost

Disney+

Ghost showed up in the Marvel Zombies trailer, but she didn't make it very long to say the least. Specifically, she decided to go up against Blade in a one-on-one duel, and Blade simply dismantled her. In the very end, he cut her into multiple pieces, so fans know her final fate before the show has even been released.

Ms. Marvel

Disney+

Iman Vellani captivated audiences with her portrayal of Ms. Marvel in a self-titled Disney+ show and in The Marvels, and she will be returning in Marvel Zombies.

Vellani's Ms. Marvel is also one of the survivors and will be a part of that group fighting against the zombies.

Valkyrie

Disney+

Tessa Thompson is another actress who is coming back to portray Valkyrie in yet another MCU project. She was not featured in the recent trailer, but her name was included at the end of the trailer in the cast list.

John Walker

Disney+

Wyatt Russell's John Walker will also be appearing in Marvel Zombies. He was not shown in the trailer in a major way, but Russell's name was revealed at the end of the footage. There was a shot of someone in a helicopter, shooting a machine gun, who appeared to be wearing a helmet. That character could be John Walker, but there is not enough evidence to confirm it.

It is not clear if Walker will be a zombie or someone who is not infected, but he will most likely be a zombie fighter.

Ironheart

Disney+

Riri Williams' Ironheart (aka Riri Williams) was also confirmed to be in Marvel Zombies. She was another character who didn't get featured in the trailer, but Marvel included Thorne's name at the end.

Ironheart will be a survivor in the upcoming series.

Khonshu

Disney+

As mentioned, Blade will be operating as Khonshu's avatar in Marvel Zombies. Khonshu may not show up a lot in the show, but he was briefly featured in the trailer.

Specifically, Khonshu made an appearance in the reflection of Blade's sword blade. His entire face wasn't even visible in the same frame, but as Blade's sword came across the screen, Khonshu could be seen.

Jimmy Woo

Disney+

Randall Park's Jimmy Woo has found his way into yet another MCU project. Jimmy was briefly featured in the Marvel Zombies trailer alongside Shang-Chi and Katy.

Thor

Disney+

One of the MCU's original Avengers, Thor, will be joining the fight against the zombies in Marvel Zombies. Thor was briefly showcased in the trailer as he made an epic entrance to come face-to-face with Scarlet Witch, teasing a massive fight between two of the most powerful members of the MCU.

Hank Pym

Disney+

The zombie outbreak started with Hank Pym, so it is only right that he be in the Marvel Zombies show. Hank didn't make an extremely prominent appearance in the trailer, but he could be seen in small form flying alongside Janet Van Dyne.

In What If...?, Janet went to the Quantum Realm and contracted the virus. When Hank tried to save her, he got infected as well.

Janet Van Dyne

Disney+

As mentioned, Janet Van Dyne also appeared in the Marvel Zombies trailer. She was seen flying beside Hank Pym, with both of them being zombies. Janet was the first character to be infected by the zombie virus, so the show's entire plotline essentially came from her.

Baron Zemo

Disney+

Baron Zemo only made a very brief appearance in the Marvel Zombies trailer, but it was an effective one. Specifically, he was killed by another character when they shoved their hand through his entire body and pulled Zemo's heart out.