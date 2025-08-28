Marvel Zombies Trailer Breaks a Poor MCU Record

The MCU's next Disney+ show, Marvel Zombies, needs to drop its first trailer soon after breaking an unfortunate franchise record. Marvel Studios has already concluded its Summer 2025 release slate of Thunderbolts*, Ironheart, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Eyes of Wakanda, meaning it is time to turn attention to the rest of the year. Still to come from the MCU this year are Marvel Zombies and Wonder Man, with the former premiering next on September 24.

News and updates have been scarce for Marvel Zombies since it was announced in November 2021, almost four years before it would finally premiere. That said, it was also only in August that Marvel Zombies’ Disney+ premiere was moved up a week from October 3 to September 24. The animated four-episode TV-MA-rated epic has been hyped up as the MCU's next Disney+ crossover event and compared to "a film broken up into four parts."

Marvel Zombies has beaten Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s unfortunate record for the shortest window between a full MCU series’ first trailer and Disney+ premiere. The wall-crawler animated series set that record at 31 days, while, at the time of writing, there are just 27 days until Marvel Zombies premieres on September 24, with no sign of a trailer.

Marvel Studios’ only Disney+ series to have a later trailer drop than Marvel Zombies was I Am Groot Season 1’s 19 days before release. However, that doesn’t interfere with this particular record, as the Guardians of the Galaxy spin-off was just a collection of shorts, not a full Disney+ series like Marvel Zombies and the other shows listed:

WandaVision : September 21, 2020 - January 15, 2021 (116 days)

: September 21, 2020 - January 15, 2021 (116 days) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier : December 11, 2020 - March 19, 2021 (98 days)

: December 11, 2020 - March 19, 2021 (98 days) Loki Season 1: December 11, 2020 - June 9, 2021 (180 days)

Season 1: December 11, 2020 - June 9, 2021 (180 days) What If…? Season 1: December 11, 2020 - August 22, 2021 (254 days)

Hawkeye : September 13, 2021 - November 24, 2021 (72 days)

: September 13, 2021 - November 24, 2021 (72 days) Moon Knight : January 18, 2022 - March 30, 2022 (71 days)

: January 18, 2022 - March 30, 2022 (71 days) Ms. Marvel : March 15, 2022 - June 8, 2022 (85 days)

: March 15, 2022 - June 8, 2022 (85 days) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law : May 17, 2022 - August 18, 2022 (93 days)

: May 17, 2022 - August 18, 2022 (93 days) I Am Groot Season 1: July 22, 2022 - August 10, 2022 (19 days)

Secret Invasion : April 3, 2023 - June 21, 2023 (79 days)

: April 3, 2023 - June 21, 2023 (79 days) Loki Season 2: July 31, 2023 - October 5, 2023 (66 days)

Season 2: July 31, 2023 - October 5, 2023 (66 days) I Am Groot Season 2: August 5, 2023 - September 6, 2023 (32 days)

What If…? Season 2: November 15, 2023 - December 22, 2023 (38 days)

Echo : November 3, 2023 - January 9, 2024 (67 days)

: November 3, 2023 - January 9, 2024 (67 days) X-Men ‘97 : February 15, 2024 - March 20, 2024 (33 days)

: February 15, 2024 - March 20, 2024 (33 days) Agatha All Along : July 8, 2024 - September 18, 2024 (72 days)

: July 8, 2024 - September 18, 2024 (72 days) What If…? Season 3: November 11, 2024 - December 22, 2024 (41 days)

Season 3: November 11, 2024 - December 22, 2024 (41 days) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man : December 29, 2025 - January 29, 2025 (31 days)

: December 29, 2025 - January 29, 2025 (31 days) Daredevil: Born Again: January 15, 2025 - March 4, 2025 (49 days)

Recently, Marvel Zombies unveiled the first look at seven zombified MCU characters and confirmed some of its cast. Simu Liu, Randall Park, Hailee Steinfeld, Iman Vellani, Dominique Thorne, Florence Pugh, Elizabeth Olsen, David Harbour, and Awkwafina will all officially reprise their MCU characters for the show.

What to Expect from Marvel Zombies' Road to Release

Marvel Zombies’ late trailer release is likely influenced by its proximity to other MCU events, including Eyes of Wakanda’s August 1 premiere and Thunderbolts*’s August 27 streaming debut. The streamer presumably wanted full focus on those major releases before turning attention to Marvel Zombies in the coming weeks.

Now that both of those projects are finally on Disney+, Marvel Studios should start promoting the undead epic soon, with its first trailer and official posters likely to drop within the next week or so to begin a short road to release.

It’s hard to tell what Marvel Zombies will reveal in its first trailer, but it could emphasize the show’s TV-MA rating through animated gore, brutal violence, profanity, and a mature tone. Beyond that, fans can expect new looks at all the survivors and the MCU ex-superhero who will be the show's Dead Queen villain.