Ironheart Trailer Breaks an Unfortunate MCU Record

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ Ironheart is taking a record-breaking amount of time to be released before its upcoming Disney+ debut. First announced for development during Disney Investor Day in December 2020, the series’ release has been in limbo for years as the MCU landscape continues to change and adapt.

The first trailer for Ironheart broke the record for the shortest amount of time between any live-action MCU project’s first trailer and its release date. Currently, the upcoming Disney+ series sits 48 days away from its streaming debut, but there has been no full trailer released for the Phase 5 project.

The record was previously held by the MCU’s most recent Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again, whose first trailer arrived only 49 days (seven weeks) before its first episodes began streaming. As of May 8, 2025, that record was shattered.

Below are the timeframes between the releases of every Disney+ show’s first trailer and full release date:

WandaVision : September 21, 2020 - January 15, 2021 (116 days)

: September 21, 2020 - January 15, 2021 (116 days) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier : December 11, 2020 - March 19, 2021 (98 days)

: December 11, 2020 - March 19, 2021 (98 days) Loki Season 1: December 11, 2020 - June 9, 2021 (180 days)

Season 1: December 11, 2020 - June 9, 2021 (180 days) Hawkeye : September 13, 2021 - November 24, 2021 (72 days)

: September 13, 2021 - November 24, 2021 (72 days) Moon Knight : January 18, 2022 - March 30, 2022 (71 days)

: January 18, 2022 - March 30, 2022 (71 days) Ms. Marvel : March 15, 2022 - June 8, 2022 (85 days)

: March 15, 2022 - June 8, 2022 (85 days) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law : May 17, 2022 - August 18, 2022 (93 days)

: May 17, 2022 - August 18, 2022 (93 days) Secret Invasion : April 3, 2023 - June 21, 2023 (79 days)

: April 3, 2023 - June 21, 2023 (79 days) Loki Season 2: July 31, 2023 - October 5, 2023 (66 days)

Season 2: July 31, 2023 - October 5, 2023 (66 days) Echo : November 3, 2023 - January 9, 2024 (67 days)

: November 3, 2023 - January 9, 2024 (67 days) Agatha All Along : July 8, 2024 - September 18, 2024 (72 days)

: July 8, 2024 - September 18, 2024 (72 days) Daredevil: Born Again: January 15, 2025 - March 4, 2025 (49 days)

This continues the frustrating wait for Ironheart’s debut after the show already broke a similar time-based record, having the longest time between the completion of filming and being released of any MCU Disney+ series. The show completed filming in late 2022.

Following Riri Williams's debut in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she will lead the way in her own Ironheart solo series. Next to Anthony Ramos' The Hood and fellow cast members like Manny Montana and Lyric Ross, this series will follow Riri in her return to her home city of Chicago as she goes into a battle teased to be centered on "tech versus magic." Ironheart is due to hit Disney+ on June 24.

When Will Ironheart's First Trailer Be Released?

Marvel Studios

Because Marvel does not have another movie releasing until The Fantastic Four: First Steps, attaching Ironheart's trailer to an upcoming Marvel project is highly unlikely. This leaves a possible release date hard to nail down for Ironheart, but time is already short for Marvel to give fans their first look at this oft-delayed new Disney+ series.

Thus far, Marvel has already released a few seconds of Ironheart footage through videos promoting multiple upcoming MCU projects, but nothing has been exclusively for Ironheart.

Rumors have hinted at a first trailer coming sometime in May, with events like the NBA playoffs on the Disney-owned ESPN potentially being a good place to have a trailer debut. Warner Bros already doing something similar for the promotional tour for DC's Superman on TNT, with Marvel fans remaining hopeful for an update soon.

With only a few hi-def looks at Riri Williams from this series out to the public thus far, anticipation continues to build for what she will add to the MCU in the coming weeks.