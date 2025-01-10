Daredevil Born Again's Trailer Just Broke a Frustrating MCU Record

The first trailer for Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again is expected to take the pop culture world by storm very soon.

On the lead-up to the trailer, Daredevil fans were treated to fresh photos from the Disney+ series, offering a tease for Born Again's new mystery villain, Muse.

Daredevil: Born Again's First Trailer Is Taking a Long Time

Marvel Studios

Daredevil: Born Again has stolen a frustrating record, as it will have the latest publicly-released first trailer for a live-action MCU Disney+ series yet. This means the time between when the Daredevil Born Again trailer releases and when the series actually releases will be the shortest in MCU live-action history.

The series is currently 56 days out from its series premiere on Tuesday, March 4 (at the time of writing) with no sign of the first trailer releasing imminently.

Previously, the latest trailer for a live-action MCU Disney+ series came with Loki Season 2, premiering just 66 days out from God of Mischief's long-awaited sophomore outing. That unfortunate milestone was crossed by the House of Mouse's Daredevil revival on December 28, 2024:

WandaVision : September 21, 2020 - January 15, 2021 (116 days)

: September 21, 2020 - January 15, 2021 (116 days) Falcon and the Winter Soldier : December 11, 2020 - March 19, 2021 (98 days)

: December 11, 2020 - March 19, 2021 (98 days) Loki Season 1: December 11, 2020 - June 9, 2021 (180 days)

Season 1: December 11, 2020 - June 9, 2021 (180 days) Hawkeye : September 13, 2021 - November 24, 2021 (72 days)

: September 13, 2021 - November 24, 2021 (72 days) Moon Knight : January 18, 2022 - March 30, 2022 (71 days)

: January 18, 2022 - March 30, 2022 (71 days) Ms. Marvel : March 15, 2022 - June 8, 2022 (85 days)

: March 15, 2022 - June 8, 2022 (85 days) She-Hulk: Attorney at Law : May 17, 2022 - August 18, 2022 (93 days)

: May 17, 2022 - August 18, 2022 (93 days) Secret Invasion : April 3, 2023 - June 21, 2023 (79 days)

: April 3, 2023 - June 21, 2023 (79 days) Loki Season 2: July 31, 2023 - October 5, 2023 (66 days)

Season 2: July 31, 2023 - October 5, 2023 (66 days) Echo : November 3, 2023 - January 9, 2024 (67 days)

: November 3, 2023 - January 9, 2024 (67 days) Agatha All Along: July 8, 2024 - September 18, 2024 (72 days)

While the wait continues, some footage from Born Again has already been released online as part of the MCU's 2025 "Look Ahead" montage for Disney+, highlighting Daredevil, Ironheart, Wonder Man, and much more.

Those in attendance at several of Disney's 2024 presentations were treated to an exclusive first look at Daredevil: Born Again, which included peaks at seven characters reprising their roles from the Netflix series.

While Born Again has topped the record for the MCU's live-action series, most of the studio's animated projects have debuted trailers even later. Recent projects such as What If...? Season 3, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and X-Men '97 have all dropped their first looks only around a month before their premiere.

When Will Daredevil: Born Again's First Trailer?

Looking at the first trailers for the MCU's other live-action Disney+ series, almost all of them since 2021 have premiered two to three months before the show. As such, with under two months to go until Daredevil: Born Again backflips its way onto Disney+, the first trailer is extremely late by past standards.

That said, the wait to uncover the full glory of Daredevil: Born Again shouldn't be much longer, as a trailer could be released any day now, possibly at some point next week (Monday, January 13 to Sunday, January 19).

Alternatively, Marvel could save the first look at Born Again until Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9 to debut alongside other major trailers. The annual commercial and sporting phenomenon has also been widely speculated to offer a trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which could set up an MCU double-act.

Although Daredevil: Born Again could premiere a trailer at the Super Bowl just one month out from release for a shortened and intensified marketing campaign, there are reasons to believe this wouldn't be the case.

For one, Marvel has never unveiled a Disney+ series at the Super Bowl, only once using a sizzle reel (2020) to show them off. It would also risk drawing attention away from a potential look at The Fantastic Four and last-minute marketing for Captain America: Brave New World before it releases under a week later.

Marvel recently dropped the trailer for January's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and has, up until recently, been busy promoting What If...? Season 3 as it debuted to close out 2025. As such, the studio may have put off unveiling Daredevil to avoid distracting focus from its latest animated efforts.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will notably see Charlie Cox return to voice Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, ahead of Born Again. While the series will take place in an alternate universe not canon to the MCU, perhaps the studio will aim to co-market his upcoming animated role with his live-action return.

Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on March 4, exclusively on Disney+.