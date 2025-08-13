Nobody 2 Review: Bob Odenkirk Can't Get A Break In A Hilarious, Action-Packed Sequel

The first Nobody was a refreshing barn burner of an action film. Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad legend Bob Odenkirk was an unconventional action lead, but he believably handled seamless action and tight humor. Better yet, it was written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, directed by Hardcore Henry helmer Ilya Naishuller, and produced by David Leitch. There’s a superficial resemblance to John Wick in Nobody, given the concept of a retired Professional Violencer being forced by circumstance to re-engage, but its willingness to employ comedy gave it a different feel without losing high-octane charm.

Universal

Nobody 2 pulls in powerhouse Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us), following Odenkirk’s Hutch after a long period of working too much to pay off a high-end debt. Stressed, tired, and increasingly estranged from his family, Hutch and his family, Becca (Connie Nielsen), Brady (Gage Munroe), and Sammy (Paisley Cadorath) set out for a family vacation at a water park remembered from Hutch’s past.

There’s a catch: it turns out the park is a local hub for criminal villainy, and Hutch’s presence soon runs afoul of corrupt sheriff Abel (Colin Hanks), shady theme park tycoon Henry (John Ortiz), and the biggest, most terrifying fish, psychotic bootlegging tycoon Lendina (Sharon Stone). He and his family have to survive, well, all of them.

Nobody 2 Is a Hilarious Family Affair

Odenkirk once again is note perfect as the familyman operative who can’t leave a violent life (no matter how hard he tries) and also can’t leave well enough alone. On multiple occasions, Hutch really, really isn’t looking for a fight but can’t help himself or isn’t allowed to. Odenkirk lands subtle comedy with sometimes little more than impeccable comedic timing and a facial expression and can pivot to high-octane action in a pinch.

Sharon Stone joins Dennis Hopper, Willem Dafoe, and Gary Oldman in the Unhinged Maniac hall of fame, portraying Lendina with a murderous glee. Connie Nielsen hits another gear entirely as Becca, unleashing talents that shine on screen. There are a host of additional characters, but RZA in particular sports a welcome return with one of the film’s most memorable scenes.

Universal

Nobody 2 also evolves the rest of the family in ways that could set up an interesting follow-up. Between Becca’s badassery and Brady’s unchecked aggression, which mainly comes to a head when he sees injustice or his family is in danger, there could easily be a follow-up that makes Nobody 3 some kind of family affair. The point, of course, is that the characters are evolving in continually more interesting directions, opening new possibilities.

Nobody 2 is a perpetually charming affair, using slapstick, subtle performance, and clever lines in equal measure for an action-comedy that certainly leans ‘action' but uses comedy successfully to add levity or shift along the story.

Nobody 2 Lands Top-Shelf Action

Beyond being a successful comedic sequel that evolves characters well, the sequel has several action outings that prove strong follow-ups to the original. In an aquatic follow-up to the first film’s iconic bus sequence, the sequel finds fresh transit combat on an oblivious tour ‘duck boat,’ with tight action choreography building to an engaging end.

The key action set-piece, however, involves a major showdown among the water park’s amusement attractions. Hutch and allies find clever ways to even the scales against Lendina’s ample forces, as if 13 Assassins took place in Adventureland. All the distinguished viewer needs to know is that it’s great, though it could last a little longer without wearing out its welcome.

Universal

The biggest issue with the film is that it sometimes glides by plot points too quickly. Becca’s new skill is welcome and prefigured; it’s not quite a deus ex machina, but she’s so good with minimal explanation. Hutch’s father obviously knows that their ‘vacation spot’ is a criminal hub; literally, everyone else does, so why wouldn’t he say something? And alliances flip rather quickly between the various antagonistic players.

None of these are massive, story-altering details, but it does play fast and loose with certain convenient plot points. Altogether, Nobody 2 is a charming, action-packed return to form for Bob Odenkirk and co., cementing the franchise as one to watch.

Final Rating: 7/10

Nobody 2 hits theaters August 15, 2025.