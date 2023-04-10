Bob Odenkirk Breaks Silence on Marvel Casting Prospects Following Rumors

Breaking Bad star Bob Odenkirk finally addressed casting rumors about him joining Disney+'s upcoming Wonder Man series.

Wonder Man is currently in the process of filming in Los Angeles as the MCU takes on the world of Hollywood for the first time in-universe.

The likes of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley have been confirmed to appear in the series, but one name that has been circling the roster is longtime comedian Bob Odenkirk.

Odenkirk is supposedly being eyed to play the agent of Abdul-Mateen's Simon Williams (aka Wonder Man); however, nothing has been made official on the actor's casting as of yet.

Bob Odenkirk on Joining the MCU

Marvel

Speaking to The Independent, Bob Odenkirk broke down his thoughts on the MCU after months of speculation connecting the actor to Marvel Studios' Wonder Man.

Odenkirk revealed that "[he doesn’t] think I’m built for that world:"

“I always like to keep things grounded, relatable and smaller. I don’t think I’m built for that world.”

The actor added that he likes to take on roles that "make you feel like that guy could live next door:"

“I’m built for characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door.”

Will Bob Odenkirk Appear in Wonder Man?

While Bob Odenkirk feels like a natural fit to play an agent figure in a series like Wonder Man, there has been nothing official out of Marvel that he is part of the project.

Initial reports were that Marvel Studios had its eye on the Better Call Saul star for the series and not that he had actually been cast. This means that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and co. could be looking at Odenkirk or an Odenkirk-type for the role.

Plus, it seems like the actor is not into appearing in the super-powered franchise.

If all he had to say about the MCU was that he likes to play "characters that make you feel like that guy could live next door,” then there would be an argument one could make that that is the sort of non-answer stars give right they appear in the MCU.

But the first part of that quote, "I don’t think I’m built for that world,” paints a picture that he genuinely would not want to make a Marvel Studios appearance.

However, if he does end up showing up in Wonder Man, it would not be the first time someone lied about getting cast in the MCU.

Wonder Man does not currently have an anticipated release window.