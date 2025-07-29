Disney+ Confirms Release Window for Marvel's Least-Anticipated Show

Disney+ reconfirmed that Marvel's least-anticipated show still has a release window this year. Thus far, in 2025, Marvel Studios has been bringing it on the Disney-owned streaming platform. Hits like Daredevil: Born Again, Ironheart, and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man have made waves on the streamer. And the rest of the year looks no different with the long-awaited Marvel Zombies series (a new R-rated animated MCU series) set for release in October. However, that is one more Marvel show on the way that has somewhat fallen through the cracks.

Wonder Man was once again confirmed to still be on the way for later this year, despite hype around the series being relatively tame at this point. The Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-led streaming show has flown largely under the radar, as the character remains relatively unknown, and there has been a lack of exciting marketing beats thus far. Some have even gone as far as to call it perhaps Marvel's least anticipated show of all time.

Disney announced, in a recent Disney+ listing, that Wonder Man is still coming later this year.

The new 2025 release sheet for the platform still lists the new live-action MCU series as coming sometime in December 2025, despite anticipation for the series having reached an all-time low among the MCU fandom.

Stunted anticipation for the new series from Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton (who is also working on Spider-Man: Brand New Day) likely has to do with just how long the show has been gestating, after being announced all the way back in June 2022.

The character as a whole is also a relative unknown to most of the MCU faithful. With no recognizable face to grab onto or an exciting confirmed character cameo, it can be hard for a new Marvel Studios show to drum up hype quite like some other projects might be able to.

However, that does not mean fans should not be excited for the new series. In fact, there are plenty of reasons to get amped up for Wonder Man.

Wonder Man tells the story of fledgling Hollywood actor Simon William (Mateen), who, after a mysterious accident, leaves him with impenetrable skin and super strength. The new Marvel Studios series will come to Disney+ in December and will consist of eight episodes. Joining Mateen on this super-powered adventure will be Demetrius Grosse as Eric Williams/Grim Reaper, Ed Harris as Neal Saroyan, and returning MCU star Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery.

Here's Why You Should Be Excited For Wonder Man

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Is an Amazing Actor

The talent behind Wonder Man is truly something to marvel at (pun totally intended). And at the head of the snake for the new streaming series is Simon Williams actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Mateen is probably best known by Marvel fans for his work on the oft-maligned Aquaman franchise as the villainous Black Manta, but he has a long history of turning in absolutely stellar performances across his illustrious career. Say what you will about Auqaman, but Mateen is not the problem with those. In fact, he is one of the highlights of its star-studded cast.

The Wonder Man star is one of Hollywood's best, most underrated actors. The 39-year-old even won an Emmy for his work on HBO's Watchmen series, in which he played the brooding Cal Abar/Doctor Manhattan. So, fans are getting an award-winning acting talent in Mateen, ready to put his stamp on the MCU.

Destin Daniel Cretton's Rising MCU Star

Another rising star attached to Wonder Man is director Destin Daniel Cretton. Cretton made a name for himself in the MCU with his work on the Simu Liu-led Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (one of the Multiverse Saga's most widely-beloved movies to date).

Since then, the Marvel Studios brass has loved Cretton's work within the franchise so much that he was (at one point) attached to direct the fifth Avengers movie before being offered one of the biggest names under the Marvel banner: Spider-Man.

What better way to get another taste of Cretton's excellent work within the MCU before next summer's Spider-Man: Brave New World than by giving his Wonder Man series a chance?

A Potential Avengers Connection

Something Marvel Studios has always thrived at is introducing audiences to new characters (like Wonder Man) and showing their importance to the greater universe by grounding them in the context of the current MCU story at hand. And Wonder Man could be no different.

In the comics, the character is a key player in several Avengers stories and one of the founding members of the West Coast Avengers. That could mean that while Wonder Man may start out as a relatively innocuous MCU streaming series, it could turn into a key building block toward one of the comic brand's most iconic teams.

Fans should tune in, as the West Coast Avengers could come into play in the MCU thanks to Wonder Man's introduction, or he could at least join the mainline Avengers team for their next super-powered adventure.