Marvel Studios Confirms Release of 2 Disney+ Shows Amid Cancellation Concerns

Marvel Studios may be scaling back its Disney+ slate, but two MCU shows are still confirmed to release after fans assumed they were canceled.

In the wake of Disney CEO Bob Iger's November 2022 return, a string of Marvel disappointments, and shifts in streaming, Disney and Marvel Studios have been revamping their MCU strategy.

Following Daredevil: Born Again's 2023 overhaul, reports claimed select Disney+ projects may be axed altogether; but apparently, two leading contenders for cancellation are still on the way.

[ Marvel Studios Confirms Its 7 Next Movies In MCU Phases 5 & 6 ]

2 Endangered Disney+ Shows Confirmed to Release

Marvel Studios

In talking with Agents of Fandom about Wonder Man and Ironheart, Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum revealed Marvel is "editing both of those shows as we speak:"

“We’re editing both of those shows as we speak. They’re spectacular, they’re amazing, and they’re different… We’re able to explore corners of the universe that are really exciting. Riri Williams is one of them and I cannot wait for people to meet Simon Williams.”

Based on the Marvel character of the same name, Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams or Wonder Man, an actor who gains superpowers.

The show's fate was thrown into question after the Daredevil: Born Again delay and when writer/author Joanna Robinson shared, via The DisInsider, that Marvel Studios was "trashing the Wonder Man project" as a lot of plans are "going to go in the can."

Meanwhile, Ironheart stars Dominique Thorne in a solo series reprisal of her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever genius, Riri Williams.

Her series was originally set to debut in late 2023, but it was then delayed before ultimately being omitted from Marvel Studios' slate, raising concerns as to whether it would ever be released at all.

While Winderbaum's comments confirm both Disney+ shows survived Marvel Studios' restructuring after all, he did not confirm when either show would debut.

What To Expect From Wonder Man & Ironheart

While audiences complained Riri Williams' Black Panther 2 involvement felt forced, Ironheart will allow Dominique Thorne to "take a deeper dive" into her character in a story that explores technology vs. magic.

Currently expected to debut in 2025, Ironheart is presumed to span six episodes, and it will feature Anthony Ramos and Solo: A Star Wars's Story Alden Ehrenreich's MCU debuts alongside Thorne.

Unlike Ironheart, MCU audiences have yet to see Simon Williams or Wonder Man in a film or show. But the satirical Hollywood premise, coupled with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel-Cretton at the helm, has fans intrigued.

Wonder Man is also set to star Ben Kingsley's Trevor Slattery, who returns after his initial appearance in Iron Man 3 and his MCU return in 2021's Shang-Chi.

Fans caught their first look at Wonder Man's logo and its production back in January.

Since filming is underway, the Yahya Abdul-Mateen II-led series is expected to release after Ironheart, potentially hitting the small screen sometime in 2025.

Marvel Studios has yet to officially announce when Wonder Man and Ironheart debut on Disney+.

Read More About Upcoming MCU Projects

Disney CEO Confirms 1 Key Change to MCU Movies In 2025 & Beyond

Kevin Feige Crushes Our Hopes for 1 Highly-Anticipated Rumored MCU Movie

Disney Confirms Avengers 5 Title Change Reports Following Jonathan Majors Firing