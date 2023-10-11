Marvel Just Fired the Writers of MCU Phase 5's Biggest New Show

Marvel Studios' biggest upcoming Disney+ series in Phase 5 fired both its lead writers.

The MCU's upcoming Disney+ slate recently suffered significant delays. This included Echo moving to early 2024, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries being set for September 2024, and Ironheart scheduled to air in September 2025.

However, one of Marvel's most anticipated series may have been given the most concerning update of all.

Daredevil: Born Again Fires Writers

Marvel

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios fired Daredevil: Born Again head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman in September.

This is the biggest MCU show of Phase 5, set to air a record-breaking 18 episodes.

Marvel Studios, including President Kevin Feige, wasn't a fan of the direction of Born Again, according to the report. It was described as a legal procedural that was considerably different than Netflix's three seasons of Daredevil.

Marvel Studios is now searching for new writers and directors for the series. It was recently reported that Daredevil: Born Again wouldn't be released until sometime in 2025, hinting at a significant delay and possible trouble (outside of the writers' and actors' strikes).

Ord and Corman will still get executive producer credits as some of the footage and episodes will stay intact whenever the series is released.

Daredevil: Born Again has been on a production pause since June 14 due to the ongoing Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) strike.

Will Disney+'s Daredevil Series Meet Expectations?

Based on this detailed report, the original concept for Daredevil: Born Again (which didn't see Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) put on the suit until Episode 4) would've disappointed many fans.

Marvel Studios' decision to completely reset the series from a creative standpoint appears to be the correct decision. This will certainly cost it more money than was originally budgeted, but the MCU is no stranger to shelling out for all its projects.

Kevin Feige, the puppet master of the entire MCU, knows the pressure that's on Daredevil: Born Again. The Netflix series was wildly successful, and the MCU is looking to capitalize on those immediate fan connections, bringing back Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal.

While fans have been curious whether this is a rebooted series or a continuation, it appears that Marvel itself is still trying to iron out those details.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit Disney+ sometime in 2025.