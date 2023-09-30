Marvel's First 2024 TV Show Gets Release Date (Official)

Following a significant delay, the MCU's first 2024 Disney+ series just got an official release date update.

Due to the writers' and actors' strikes in Hollywood that dried up most of movie and television production this summer, Marvel was forced to delay six upcoming projects.

All of the upcoming Phase 5 films and series seem up in the air, including Deadpool 3, Captain America: Brave New World, and the studio's most recently delayed show.

Marvel

According to the US Copyright Catalog by Marvel Studios, Echo will be released on Disney+ on January 10. This would make it the first MCU project to debut in 2024.

This is a tentative release date as Marvel Studios has not officially announced its premiere after being pushed out of 2023.

However, following that delay from November 29, it was previously hinted that Echo would be released in January 2024.

A unique aspect of Echo's release is that for the first time, Disney+ will be releasing all of the Marvel show's episodes on the same day.

Historically, the MCU has had weekly releases with the premiere sometimes dropping more than one episode. This new binge model was made famous by streaming competitor Netflix.

The Copyright Catalog also came with the show's description, focusing on "her Native American roots" and the return of Vincent D’Onofrio's Kingpin:

"Marvel Studios presents 'Echo' in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) aka Kingpin. In the first episode we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles."

Marvel's First 2024 Project

The upcoming Marvel slate is a bit up in the air. Loki Season 2 and The Marvels are solidified to be rounding out 2023, but next year is in flux.

Also debuting this year is a new series, What If...? Season 2, expected to begin streaming around Christmas Day 2023.

Following behind Echo will likely be the retro animated series X-Men '97, which is currently set for an early 2024 release on Disney+.

The only other Disney+ MCU show confirmed to release in 2024 is Agatha: Darkhold Diaries. Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart currently do not have release dates and are temporarily off the calendar.

Echo is tentatively set to begin streaming on January 10, only on Disney+.