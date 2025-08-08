MCU: First Look at Hawkeye's 2025 Return Confirms His Doomed Fate (Photos)

New Marvel Zombies merch revealed the first public look at Hawkeye's Disney+ return later this year. Throughout the Infinity Saga, Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye tagged along for almost every MCU ensemble but never got to take the spotlight. That all changed thanks to Disney+, which paired Clint Barton with a young protégé, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, for a festive face-off with Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin in Hawkeye. Sadly, Renner later suffered a snowplow accident in which he clinically died in 2023, but the actor has luckily been able to make a miraculous recovery and returned to acting in other projects.

Since then, Barton, Bishop, and Disney+'s Hawkeye have been largely on the sidelines, and their next MCU appearances in live-action are uncertain as they remain unconfirmed for Avengers: Doomsday. While there's no telling where the Earth-616 Hawkeyes will appear next, both archers will return later this year in Disney+'s Marvel Zombies - a four-episode R-rated animated series that will return to the post-apocalyptic world from What If...? Season 1 with some fresh faces.

As fans eagerly await Marvel Zombies' premiere later this year, Entertainment Earth revealed the first look at Hawkeye's return in a new Funko Pop! figure that confirms Clint Barton's zombified fate in the series. This will be disappointing for those hoping Renner would finally return as Hawkeye this year in the alternate-reality show, as it seems unlikely he will be delivering the undead grunts himself.

Funko Pop!

The figure will launch in August 2025 for $14.99 as part of a range that includes a Variant of Mahershala Ali's Blade, who became Moon Knight (yes, really).

Funko Pop!

Hawkeye's doomed fate should come as no surprise, given he was one of the first turned by the quantum virus in 2021's "What If...Zombies," which the four-episode series will finally continue the saga of in October.

Marvel Studios

Alongside his fellow Avengers, Hawkeye was overwhelmed by some of the first zombies on the Golden Gate Bridge. He went on to ambush some of his surviving former allies at Grand Central Terminal, where Hawkeye proved that even in an undead state, he was still sharp with a bow and arrow.

Marvel Studios

Barton may have been undead in one What If...? episode, but he has appeared in more tales in which Renner provided the voice, including an Avengers murder mystery, an Ultron-victorious world, and a Hulked-out Happy Hogan holiday.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Zombies' new merch doubles down on the concept art revealed in 2022 that confirmed 19 MCU icons who will return for the R-rated undead affair. This came along with the news that Hawkeye, Okoye, Ghost, Abomination, Captain Marvel, Ikaris, and Captain America will be among the show's zombies.

So far, nine MCU actors have been confirmed to lend their voices to Marvel Zombies, including Kate Bishop's Hailee Steinfeld and her soon-to-be Young Avengers companion, Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani. The show is currently set to be Marvel Studios' next release, premiering on Disney+ on October 3.

When Will Hawkeye Return in Live-Action?

Marvel Studios

While Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld's Hawkeyes were absent from the thrilling chair-fueled cast reveal, both are among 61 MCU characters who will reportedly appear in Avengers: Doomsday. That said, with so many faces at play, it's hard to tell how big a role they could play in the 2026 blockbuster.

Previously, Hawkeye Season 2 was left in jeopardy after Renner turned down an insulting offer for a Disney+ return. But his tune changed more recently when he expressed his confidence that Hawkeye will return for a sophomore outing.

If Hawkeye Season 2 is still on the table, that might offer a glimmer of hope that Barton won't be among Avengers 5's many expected casualties. After all, his long MCU tenure and history with Robert Downey Jr.'s face, as a member of the original Avengers, left him amongst Doomsday's most uncertain fates.

Rumor has it, Marvel Studios may have even been aiming to shoot Hawkeye Season 2 this year for a Disney+ premiere in 2026 or 2027. But it seems unlikely that is still the case, as updates have been scarce since last year.