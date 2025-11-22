Disney+ Just Unveiled Marvel's 4th Hawkeye Actor

Disney+ now features four actors who have portrayed Hawkeye across the greater Marvel universe. Often toeing the line between classic hero and vigilante, Hawkeye now stands as a staple of the Marvel universe, largely due to the character's time on screen in the MCU. However, the archery expert also makes an impact outside of the MCU, as seen by the latest Marvel project released on Disney+.

Veteran voice actor Troy Baker became the fourth actor to play Hawkeye in a Marvel project released as a Disney+ exclusive. Best known recently for his work on HBO's The Last of Us, Baker has a long list of Marvel roles on his resume as a voiceover actor, including Loki, Kraven the Hunter, and the Red Guardian.

Baker now plays Hawkeye again in LEGO Avengers: Strange Tails, which was released on Disney+ on November 14. This project centers on a social media influencer who threatens global devastation, prompting Hawkeye and the Avengers to assemble and strengthen their ranks.

3 Other Actors To Play Hawkeye in Disney+ Exclusives

Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye, What If...?)

Jeremy Renner joined the MCU as Clint Barton/Hawkeye in 2011's Thor, and he has continued playing the role since then. While fans wait to see him return to live-action after devastating real-world injuries, he has two credits to his name on Disney+ in Hawkeye and Marvel Zombies.

Hawkeye put Renner front and center as Barton came out of retirement to help save Kate Bishop during the holiday season, leading to an epic battle with the Kingpin and the Tracksuit Mafia. Renner also voiced Hawkeye in multiple What If...? episodes, one of which focused on Barton and Natasha Romanoff in the aftermath of a world in which Ultron wiped out most of humanity.

Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye, What If...?, Marvel Zombies)

2021 brought a second Hawkeye-inspired character into the MCU, as Hailee Steinfeld delivered her interpretation of ace archer Kate Bishop. Along with a short cameo appearance at the end of 2023's The Marvels, the majority of Steinfeld's work as Kate Bishop comes through in Disney+'s Hawkeye and Marvel Zombies.

Kate was the co-lead character in Hawkeye, alongside Clint Barton, as they faced the Tracksuit Mafia while dealing with her mother's involvement with the Kingpin and Yelena Belova. She played a much smaller role in Marvel Zombies, seemingly dying in Episode 1 before returning in an apparent break in reality in Episode 4.

Nick A. Fisher (Iron Man and His Awesome Friends)

Child actor Nick A. Fisher is the youngest actor to play the iconic Marvel marksman on Disney+, joining the cast of 2025's Iron Man and his Awesome Friends.

Appearing in Episode 16 (titled "The Tale of Hawkeye/Iron Sleepover"), Fisher's Hawkeye joins Tony Stark on a mission and reveals that Absorbing Man is behind a string of thefts in the area. While this is the character's only appearance in the show to date, he shows off his classic bow-and-arrow skills in the fight alongside Iron Man, Ironheart, and Iron Hulk.