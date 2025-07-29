Marvel Star Is Confident Their Disney+ Series Will Get A Season 2

One Marvel star revealed how confident he is about potentially getting a Season 2 of his Disney+ series. After the Infinity Saga drew to a close, the MCU kept on getting bigger as the franchise expanded on the small screen. WandaVision began that journey, which ultimately led to several more shows like Moon Knight, Loki, and eventually, Hawkeye. The Jeremy Renner-led series brought Clint Barton back into the spotlight alongside newcomer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) for a new high-stakes street-level adventure.

Hawkeye went on a successful Season 1 run on Disney+, leading fans to wonder if the show will be renewed for a sophomore run. In September 2024, it was reported that Hawkeye Season 2 was in development. However, the show's return might be in jeopardy after Jeremy Renner revealed that Marvel gave him an "insult offer" after he was offered "half the money" of Season 1. Despite that, a promising update straight from Renner emerged online.

Speaking with Empire Magazine, Jeremy Renner offered high praise toward the MCU while also sharing that he is confident that they will "end up doing [Hawkeye] Season 2:"

"I’m always happy to be in that world, man. I love all those guys, I love the character. I’m sure we’ll end up doing [Hawkeye] Season 2, and do other things. And I’m happy to do it."

Renner also teased that he is getting his body ready for a potential return, pointing out that his "body will look good in the tights:"

"My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights."

The MCU veteran also said that he has "no problem" with returning to a physically demanding role, noting that he "spent a lot of time on getting better and stronger:"

"Absolutely. No problem. That’s where I’m at. I’m more than 150 percent of what I was prior to the incident. Having health and wellness be such a central part of my life, that’s what’s gotten me back. And even as I age, I just feel stronger than I’ve been. I have some issues, and tendon issues and certain limitations of flexibility and mobility, but I spent a lot of time on getting better and stronger, and I wouldn’t if I didn’t get crushed."

Jeremy Renner's latest comments are exciting because it seemed that he might've already negotiated with Marvel Studios about a potential second season for Hawkeye. This could also mean that he could return in other MCU projects like Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

Hawkeye Season 1 premiered on Disney+ on November 24, 2021. The series revolves around the first time team-up of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop as they clash against the dangerous Tracksuit Mafia.

What To Expect in a Potential Hawkeye Season 2

Marvel Studios

Still embracing the street-level roots could be the best direction for Hawkeye Season 2, and it is poised to continue the fun dynamic that Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop started from Season 1.

A previous rumor claimed that Hawkeye Season 2 is targeting a release window of Fall 2026 or 2027 if production begins in Fall 2025. However, given the hiccup it experienced due to Renner's past comments about negotiations, this targeted release could be pushed further into the Mutant Saga. It's also possible that Clint Barton could appear in one of the next two Avengers movies, potentially setting up his next arc in Hawkeye Season 2.

A past rumor revealed that Hawkeye Season 2 might be a family affair since its main villain could end up being Clint Barton's brother, Barney, with Clint and Kate being trapped inside a building where they need to fight off assassins trying to kill them.

A clash between the two brothers, combined with the high-stakes environment of other villains trying to kill the heroes, would push Clint to the limit. If he ends up surviving this ordeal, then it will forever change his character, leading to more exciting stories in the future.