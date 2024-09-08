Hawkeye Season 2 Is Now In Development (Report)

Marvel Studios appears set to move forward on development for Season 2 of Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye show on Disney+.

Renner's Clint Barton has not been seen in live-action since the end of his 2021 Disney+ series, which saw him and Kate Bishop take down Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin in his epic return to the MCU.

His solo return was put further in doubt when Hawkeye was listed as a limited series for the 2022 Emmy Awards. Furthermore, early in the MCU's venture into Disney+, there were no guarantees for which shows would move forward into a second season and which ones would not.

Marvel

According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, Marvel Studios is in early development on Hawkeye Season 2 and has ideas about where to take the story.

Speaking in a Q&A session on the site's Discord channel, he explained how one major idea for Season 2 would see Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop get a bigger role than she had in Season 1.

This rumor also comes shortly after a quote from Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum in an interview with ComicBook on Marvel Studios' development process.

In April, he explained how Marvel was changing its strategy so that they are now developing many more projects than they plan to actually produce, which is how most other studios in traditional Hollywood studios operate:

"We have a new system behind the scenes at Marvel Studios... We're more like a traditional studio now, we're developing more than we actually will produce..."

This strategy provides Marvel Studios the freedom to easily scrap the ideas that aren't fit for screen while also giving them a greater selection of ideas to greenlight into production.

So just because Hawkeye Season 2 is in development doesn't mean it'll ever get filmed and released, it just means that preliminary story ideas are being discussed to explore the best path for a potential second season.

What Could Happen in Hawkeye Season 2?

Predicting a plot for Hawkeye Season 2 is difficult due to how few other movies and Disney+ shows are confirmed for release dates before the Multiverse Saga ends. Jeremy Renner's character has not been seen since Season 1, and fans last saw Kate Bishop in the closing moments of The Marvels alongside Kamala Khan.

Assuming Kate Bishop does play a bigger role in Season 2, fans may see her take on more of a leadership position and push towards gaining status as an Avenger. The Marvels' final scene set the stage for Kate to help lead the Young Avengers as well, which could be addressed in a second Hawkeye season too.

From a larger perspective, Season 2's story mostly depends on when in or after the Multiverse Saga it is released, particularly with two massive Avengers movies still on the way.

A show like Hawkeye could be a natural lead-in point for the Young Avengers to assemble, which would seamlessly put Kate in a greater position of power. Additionally, Clint Barton could be an easy choice to serve as a guide for the youngsters if that plotline were to happen.

Unfortunately, nothing can be set in stone until Hawkeye Season 2 is officially confirmed and set on Marvel Studios' extensive release schedule.

Hawkeye Season 1 is now streaming on Disney+.