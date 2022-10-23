Hawkeye Season 2: Hailee Steinfeld's New Post Convinces Fans of Series Renewal

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen plenty of success with its streaming series on Disney+, however, Loki is the only of these shows with a confirmed second season in the works. Some characters have moved on to other MCU projects after their solo series, like Kamala Khan in The Marvels and Sam Wilson in Captain America: New World Order, but it's unclear whether Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye will be seen again.

Clint Barton was last seen in a pretty amicable place after the events of Hawkeye, having stopped the Tracksuit Mafia in New York with his new protege Kate Bishop. Even if the original Avenger was to retire, it's long been speculated that Hailee Steinfeld's archer could take up the mantle and continue Hawkeye's legacy.

That all depends on whether the second season of Hawkeye actually happens, and while no official announcement has come from Marvel Studios, some social media posts from the two leads have set the rumor mill alight.

Hailee Steinfeld's New Post Could Point To More Hawkeye

Marvel

In a recent Tweet, Hailee Steinfeld posted a cryptic message about starting a new project, using the words "It's finally happening. All because of you..." next to a clapperboard emoji:

Steinfeld is a popular actress and singer with her finger in many pies, but fans have been flooding the replies to her post with their beliefs that she's teasing Hawkeye Season 2 or another Marvel project featuring Kate Bishop.

IT'S HAWKEYE S2???IM GONNA PASS OUT

Is it Hawkeye s2?? Kate and Yelena buddy cop movie?? Something else entirely???? I need answers!!!!

Hawkeye season 2? Young Avengers???

Other Steinfeld fans pointed out how her post may be referencing production work on a music video for her Summer 2022 hit single "Coast."

As one Marvel fan pointed out, the timing of Steinfeld's comes soon after Jeremy Renner posted a video on his Instagram story that seemed to show someone wearing a fanny pack with a Hawkeye logo on it.

It's unclear whether Renner's video was taken during the production of Season 1 of Hawkeye, but given the recency, many are taking this as a sign that Season 2 could be on the way.

Is Hawkeye Season 2 Happening?

While these social media posts could be a case of coincidental timing, this isn't the first clue that's pointed to a potential second season of Hawkeye.

Earlier in the year, Disney submitted Hawkeye for Emmy awards consideration in the "Outstanding Comedy Series" category, rather than as a limited series. This indicates the studio is leaving the door open for further seasons of the show, rather than marketing it as a limited run.

Previous reports also indicate that Marvel Studios has plans for Hailee Steinfeld to appear in other MCU projects. While one of these could definitely be a second season of Hawkeye another popular possibility is that she will show up in a Young Avengers project. Marvel's Disney+ shows have gradually introduced many of the characters that appear in the Young Avengers line-up and it's entirely possible that if this project is real, this is what Steinfeld's recent Tweet was referring to.

Until Marvel Studios reveals more of its Phase 6 slate, it remains to be seen where Kate Bishop could be seen next.