MCU Actor Shares Young Avengers Release Date Hopes for Phase 6

Marvel Studios has no shortage of new projects set for release within the Multiverse Saga, although there are still plenty of unconfirmed titles that are in need of release. One of the biggest of these titles is an eventual Young Avengers movie or Disney+ show, although the seeds have already been laid out for this team to assemble throughout Phase 4.

One of the most recent young addition to the MCU came with Xochitl Gomez's America Chavez, who blasted into play with her inclusion in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Now that America has found a home on Earth-616, it seems to be only a matter of time before she explores beyond Kamar-Taj and finds other potential members of the Young Avengers.

With regard to Gomez's future in the MCU, she's already teased the idea of showing up in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty as two Multiversal masters potentially come face-to-face. And in her most recent interview, she discussed even more potential ideas for where America could show up as the MCU continues to expand towards even bigger stories.

Xochitl Gomez on Young Avengers Ambitions

In an interview on the Movies Con Jovanny YouTube channel, America Chavez actress Xochitl Gomez looked ahead to her future in the MCU following Marvel Studios' announcements at San Diego Comic-Con.

When asked if she was up to speed on the announcements, she shared her excitement for November's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever after the movie's first trailer debuted at Comic-Con.

She then looked ahead at Marvel Studios' eight unannounced projects set for Phase 6, sharing her hopes that the reported Young Avengers project could release in one of those slots:

"I wish I knew something, I wish they told me anything! Sadly, I couldn’t make it to Comic-Con because I had summer school and I was doing finals, but I was able to watch the announcements coming out and rolling out, and what I can say is I’m really excited for Black Panther. I think the trailer looked so cool, and I’m really excited. I think it would be really cool to kind of see…obviously, there’s The Kang Dynasty, so a little bit of Kang, I think that could be fun with America. But there was lots of unannounced, unnamed titles. We saw some things in Phase 6 that didn’t really have a name, so, I don’t know, fingers crossed, maybe Young Avengers? Who knows?"

For reference, the only Phase 6 projects that currently have release dates confirmed are Fantastic Four (November 8, 2024), Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025), and Avengers: Secret Wars (November 7, 2025). The other eight open dates are listed below:

Fall 2024

Winter 2025

Spring 2025

Summer 2025

If no new projects are added to the schedule before the end of Phase 5, there will be more than a dozen new movies and TV shows premiering before the Young Avengers take their place in the narrative. This also begs an even more important question - where are the MCU's potential Young Avengers at this moment in time?

Where Are The Young Avengers Right Now?

Wiccan and Speed

WandaVision introduced the MCU to its first two Young Avengers in Phase 4 with Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne's Billy and Tommy Maximoff. For now, the only real versions of them that have been seen since are the ones in Earth-838 from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where their Wanda Maximoff kept them safe as they experienced more normal childhoods.

Both Klyne and Hilliard spoke about their visions for the Young Avengers exclusively with The Direct.

America Chavez

Doctor Strange 2 also left America Chavez at Kamar-Taj as she learned the way of the Mystic Arts from Doctor Strange and Sorcerer Supreme Wong. Now that she's settled on Earth-616, her Multiversal powers will grow as she evolves into a more vital hero.

Patriot

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced fans to Elijah Richardson's Eli Bradley, who only played a small role in that series before he eventually becomes the Patriot. Richardson shared his excitement for the MCU's future Young Avengers in an exclusive interview with The Direct, which would certainly lead to a much bigger role as he follows in his grandfather's heroic footsteps.

Kid Loki

Episode 5 of Loki brought Jack Veal's Kid Loki into play alongside dozens of other Loki Variants, and fortunately, he survived in the Void before the Multiverse fell into chaos.

Kate Bishop

Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop took up her bow and arrow for the first time in Hawkeye, learning what it truly took to become a hero after spending the Christmas season under Clint Barton's wing. Her ambition is almost second to none, and with Kate playing something of a leadership role in the comics for the Young Avengers, she could be in line for a similar role in the MCU.

Cassie Lang

Next year, fans will see Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang embrace her own superhero journey for the first time in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as she and her father encounter Kang the Conqueror. With Kang's own connections to the young group potentially being explored in this movie, it seems only right that Cassie will find her own inspiration to be a hero in her own right.

Who Else?

Other potential members of the team could include Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel, Love from Thor: Love and Thunder, Dominique Thorne's Ironheart, and even a potential Kang Variant with Iron Lad. No matter who makes up the team in the end, Xochitl Gomez is already itching to see it happen, especially with Phase 6 still being such an unknown.

When Could The Young Avengers Arrive?

Looking at Marvel Studios' open slots in Phase 6, there is more than enough room for the Young Avengers to assemble for the first time in those two years. This could come in either a Disney+ show or potentially the open Winter 2025 slot in theaters ahead of Avengers 5 and Avengers 6, although a team this big would almost certainly garner a big-screen adventure should they come in Phase 6.

While no title for the team has been confirmed, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige teased more than a year ago that the pieces are certainly coming into place for this team to become a reality. MCU cast members who would likely be part of this team have also shared their own excitement for the idea, with all of them envisioning what the Young Avengers could add to the growing franchise.