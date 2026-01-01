Ahsoka Season 2: First Look at New Logo Unveiled

A new logo for Star Wars' Ahsoka Season 2 popped up online ahead of the show's return to Disney+. While Ahsoka has faced more than its fair share of troubles ahead of Season 2, fans are eager to see Rosario Dawson's famed former Jedi Knight return to the live-action spotlight. Plot details still largely remain under wraps, although Disney continues to offer small teases for what's coming.

Ahsoka star Rosario Dawson shared a behind-the-scenes selfie of her wearing gear adorned with the show's new logo. Posting to her Instagram account for New Year's Eve, Dawson smiled while wearing a thick black jacket commemorating her work as the leading star in Ahsoka's second season.

Instagram

The crew-exclusive merchandise has a logo that reads, "Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 on the left shoulder area, showing off a brand-new logo for the series. The logo looks identical to the one Star Wars and Lucasfilm used for Season 1, but this time, a large "2" shows up below the title.

Instagram

Below is a mock-up of what the new logo looks like in hi-definition:

Star Wars

Outside of rare exceptions in Star Wars history, most project logos have utilized a fairly consistent bold, straight-across logo treatment for nearly 50 years. Ahsoka keeps up that trend, using bright white lettering in classic straight-laying text, complete with a thin font.

Ahsoka is one of multiple Disney+ projects lined up for release in the near future, continuing Ahsoka Tano's story from her days in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Starring Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Eman Esfandi, Lars Mikkelsen, Ivana Sakhno, and Hayden Christensen, the story will pick up with Ahsoka's team in two separate universes, with Ahsoka herself trying to get back home to battle Grand Admiral Thrawn again. While Ahsoka Season 2 is expected to debut sometime in 2026, it was omitted from a recent listing of 2026 Star Wars releases.

What To Expect From Ahsoka Season 2

Lucasfilm

Unfortunately, plenty of mystery still surrounds Ahsoka Season 2's release, especially considering production on the show was completed in Fall 2025. Star Wars is also light on releases next year, especially on the live-action streaming side of things, meaning Ahsoka would be an ideal project to deliver in the next 12 months.

Once the show does make its way onto the Disney+ schedule, however, fans have plenty to look forward to in Ahsoka's first live-action story in well over two years.

One exciting aspect fans already know about Season 2 is that it will pick up essentially right where Season 1 ended in late 2023. This means fans will see Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren trying to figure out a way to escape Peridea. At the same time, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, and others will continue the fight against Thrawn and work to reunite the found family that they built in the animated shows.

Furthermore, there is an expectation that Dawson will get to spend much more time with Hayden Christensen this season, as Ahsoka and the Force Ghost of Anakin Skywalker reunite. This pairing led to some of the most emotional and heartfelt moments of Season 1, which helped propel Ahsoka's story to new heights. Seeing this relationship evolve and grow when Anakin and Ahsoka come back should deliver plenty of exciting plot developments across the next eight episodes.

As viewers wait for more concrete information on when Ahsoka Season 2 will make its way to Disney+, new teases like this one should keep anticipation high for what's on the way.