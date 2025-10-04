2026's The Mandalorian Movie Makes Star Wars History With New Logo

The Mandalorian movie just made Star Wars history with its newly debuted logo. The Mandalorian & Grogu is a ground-breaking project for the storied sci-fi brand. The 2026 film will be the first time a Lucasfilm/Star Wars Disney+ series has leaped from the small screen, getting the big-budget blockbuster treatment for a wholly new star-faring adventure. Because of the 'venturing to the Unknown Regions' nature of the movie, the brand has been able to experiment with how it positions the project for audiences.

One of the ways The Mandalorian & Grogu will be unique from the rest of the franchise comes with its history-making logo. The official title treatment for the upcoming film is the first of its kind to incorporate a curve to its lettering.

As revealed alongside the first trailer for the Pedro Pascal-led Star Wars blockbuster, the title features a swooshing wave shape, rather than the bold, straight-across typeface of every other Star Wars logo to date.

Lucasfilm

This unique curvature is a direct reference to the classic pulp adventures of the 1950s, like The Shadow, Doc Savage, and Green Lama, teasing the rollicking nature of this Indiana Jones-esque adventure.

Lucasfilm

Since 1977, fans have known the Star Wars franchise for its bold, straight-across logo treatments. These have made their way over to The Mandalorian franchise as well, with each season of the previously Disney+ exclusive epic coming with a new take on the same standard Mandalorian logo.

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian & Grogu logo did not always look this way, though. Originally, the movie was announced with a much more traditional-looking title treatment, before it was changed with the release of its first public trailer.

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian & Grogu marks Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his adorable Force-wielding ward Grogu's first-ever big-screen adventure, following up on the epic three-season story told in Disney+'s The Mandalorian series. The 2026 summer blockbuster comes to theaters on May 22, 2026, directed by The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau.

Pascal leads the new film and is joined by newcomers to the franchise, Jeremy Allen-White and Sigourney Weaver, as part of this cosmic cast.

What The Mandalorian & Grogu's New Logo Means for the Movie

For fans who have been around the Star Wars name for decades, seeing this new Mandalorian & Grogu logo will be jarring. This new curved title treatment is simply unlike anything ever seen associated with the storied sci-fi series, which could put some people off.

However, this departure from company style may indicate a more significant overall shift in strategy from the iconic movie and TV brand as it enters a new era.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will kick off a new slate of post-Skywalker Saga Star Wars films that will redefine what the franchise means for generations to come. Because this is the first time the Skywalker name has not been associated with a Star Wars film, the franchise has been able to play around with what the galaxy far, far away actually means.

With The Mandalorian & Grogu, it is venturing into the pulp action space, providing audiences with what seems to be a galaxy-hopping Indiana Jones-like epic, rather than the space opera that fans are accustomed to in movies from the franchise. So, this new logo represents that.

Then, when something like Star Wars: Starfighter or the First Jedi movie comes along, Lucasfilm can do the same with those particular projects, crafting another unique brand identity for those projects as well.

This is what the next era of Star Wars could be about: exploring what the franchise can be. And it all starts with The Mandalorian movie.