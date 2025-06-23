Star Wars Reportedly Planning a New Movie Trilogy Focused on the Mandalorian (Rumor)

Star Wars is reportedly ready to commit to a new Mandalorian-focused movie trilogy. Next year's The Mandalorian & Grogu will mark the iconic sci-fi franchise's grand return to theaters. The Jon Favreau-directed epic is just one of several new movies planned from the galaxy far, far away. At this point, the franchise seems much more focused on one-off stories set in the star-faring universe rather than the trilogies that it is known for, at least that is according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

With all that said, Lucasfilm is reportedly already looking at a future for its most imminent theatrical release. According to a new insider report, the Star Wars brass is planning a new movie trilogy centered on Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin (aka the hero from the hit Mandalorian Disney+ series).

Known scooper Daniel Richtman shared the news on his Patreon page, writing that Lucasfilm sees next year's The Mandalorian & Grogu as "the first installment in a potential trilogy." However, whether further films are pursued relies on how well the first performs at the box office:

"Lucasfilm reportedly plans to make 'THE MANDALORIAN & GROGU' the first installment in a potential trilogy. It depends on how well the film does."

At present, the only Star Wars project officially working under the assumption of future films is Simon Kinberg's planned trilogy (assumed to be Episodes X, XI, and XII).

Everything else has been announced as on-off cinematic stories. The idea is that if there is more meat on the bone and audiences want it, Lucasfilm will explore a potential follow-up.

The Mandalorian & Grogu comes to theaters on May 22, 2026, as the potential end of Pedro Pascal's Star Wars character and the Mandalorian franchise as a whole. The new film, which was first being developed as the fourth season of the hit Disney+ series, stars Pascal and his adorable force-wielding companion as they continue their galaxy-hopping adventures across the Star Wars universe.

Directed by Iron Man's Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian & Grogu stars Pascal alongside newcomers to the franchise, Sigourney Weaver (of Alien and Avatar fame) and The Bear breakout Jeremy Allen White.

Why A Mandalorian Trilogy Actually Makes Sense

While Kathleen Kennedy has been very clear that the Star Wars universe is not going to get ahead of itself with its theatrical plans moving forward, it actually makes a lot of sense that the iconic sci-fi brand would already be percolating on ideas for a Mandalorian & Grogu movie trilogy.

As Star Wars and Lucasfilm have floundered trying to find their footing back at the theater, Pedro Pascal's chrome-domed hero has largely kept the brand afloat.

Say what you will about the quality of each ensuing Mandalorian season, but that first batch of episodes in 2019 proved that Star Wars could work on a streaming service, and kept the franchise in fans' hearts and minds despite a lack of actual movies from the galaxy far, far away.

So, why not capitalize on that fan adoration of the Mandalorian brand and set it up as the next trilogy-ready Star Wars brand?

One of the biggest complaints about the Sequel Trilogy (Lucasfilm's last three-movie venture) was a lack of cohesion between the films and a feeling that the story was being crafted as it went rather than planned out beforehand.

The Mandalorian & Grogu franchise would not necessarily run into that problem on the big screen. In the same way that Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones lends himself to endless on-screen adventures, so too does Pascal's Din Djarin.

Each film could potentially be from a new creative team, sending Mando and Grogu on yet another one-off adventure, giving them another outlaw to chase, treasure to find, or Jedi secret to uncover, just like the first season of their streaming show did with its "problem of the week" formula.