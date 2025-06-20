The Mandalorian Season 4's Replacement Will Bring Back 5 Characters from the Show

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be officially replacing The Mandalorian Season 4, and Lucasfilm has already confirmed that a handful of characters who have already appeared in the Disney+ series will be returning in the film. Following the announcement of The Mandalorian & Grogu as the first Star Wars feature film since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, reports quickly began to surface that Disney+ was saying goodbye to its first-ever Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Obviously, Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and Grogu will be at the center of the upcoming project, but a few characters who previously appeared in the show were announced to be returning for the film. Although some other characters' involvement has not been confirmed, there are other names within the galaxy far, far away who are also expected to join the ranks of The Mandalorian & Grogu, a project that put The Mandalorian Season 4 on the shelf.

The Mandalorian & Grogu recently wrapped filming in late 2024 and is set to be released in theaters on May 26, 2026.

The Star Wars movie is expected to be one of Disney's biggest sequels on the company's upcoming release slate, and its success is expected to directly impact the future of the galaxy far, far away.

Every Mandalorian Character Returning in The Mandalorian & Grogu

Din Djarin

Lucasfilm

A lot of plot details for The Mandalorian & Grogu have been kept under wraps, but the few crumbs of information and the ending of The Mandalorian Season 3 indicate that Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin (aka the Mandalorian) will return to his roots in the upcoming feature film and hunt down leaders of different Imperial remnants.

At the end of The Mandalorian Season 3, Djarin struck a deal with the New Republic that essentially means he will be bounty hunting legally. In The Mandalorian & Grogu, Din Djarin will likely come face-to-face with multiple Imperial leaders, attempting to bring them to justice for their crimes.

It is possible that Djarin and Grogu will eventually be introduced to Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn, as he is at the top of the food chain when it comes to Imperial leaders and keeping Imperial remnants alive. That would also bridge the gap between The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, further setting up Dave Filoni's crossover film set within the MandoVerse.

Grogu

Lucasfilm

Where the Mandalorian goes, Grogu follows. The end of The Mandalorian Season 3 featured a rare moment of peace for the show's two main characters. In a heartwarming scene, Din Djarin officially adopted Grogu as his own, taking him on as an apprentice and naming him Din Grogu, thus cementing the show's MacGuffin as a true Mandalorian.

It is no secret that Grogu is continuing to mature, both physically and with the Force. It seems as though he could begin talking at any point in the timeline now, and it would not be a surprise if he began speaking in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

However, as his Force abilities grow and his combat skills are sharpened by Din Djarin, Grogu could get in on the action in the upcoming film. Most likely, he will stick to Djarin's side throughout the film, but, as past experiences have proved, the two get separated more than they would like.

Trapper Wolf

Lucasfilm

Dave Filoni's Trapper Wolf will be returning in The Mandalorian & Grogu. The Star Wars mastermind and Lucasfilm executive revealed at Star Wars Celebration 2025 that he would be appearing in the film, indicating that he would be reprising his role as Trapper Wolf, an officer of the New Republic.

Wolf has built a bit of a history with Din Djarin throughout The Mandalorian, so it is not a surprise that he will be returning in the feature film. Most likely, Filoni's role will be rather small (perhaps he will be a point of contact between the New Republic and Din Djarin), but he has been confirmed to appear nonetheless.

Zeb

Lucasfilm

Garazeb Orrelios (better known as Zeb) made his live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 3 after debuting in the animated Star Wars Rebels series. In The Mandalorian, it was revealed that Zeb began working for the New Republic some time after the events of Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars officially confirmed that Zeb would be returning in The Mandalorian & Grogu, and, since he is such a major character in Star Wars lore, it is possible that he could play a fairly major role in the film.

Fans will likely see Zeb in action, potentially even alongside Din Djarin and Grogu. As mentioned, The Mandalorian & Grogu could bridge the gap between The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, and Zeb's involvement makes that even more possible since Ahsoka included most of the Ghost crew from the animated show.

Anzellan

Lucasfilm

Anzellans are a species within the Star Wars universe that have been featured on-screen in multiple projects. The Rise of Skywalker's Babu Frik was a member of this species, but The Mandalorian Season 3 showcased a few of them on the planet Nevarro.

In footage from The Mandalorian & Grogu that was not publicly shown to general audiences, it was revealed that at least one Anzellan appeared. Anzellans are extremely useful in technology, repairs, and upgrades, so Din Djarin may pay them a visit in the film if he needs something fixed or upgraded.

Other Characters From The Mandalorian Who Could Appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu

Bo-Katan Kryze

Lucasfilm

It would not be a surprise at all if Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze made an appearance in The Mandalorian & Grogu. Bo-Katan played a major role in The Mandalorian, particularly in Season 3, and she built quite a working relationship with Din Djarin and Grogu.

Now that Bo-Katan has taken back the mantle of ruler of Mandalore, she would likely be the first person Djarin would call if he got into a pinch. Since Djarin helped her take the planet back, she would likely aid him in any situation.

Moff Gideon

Lucasfilm

Moff Gideon has been the biggest antagonist of the MandoVerse up to this point, as it seems as though Din Djarin can never get rid of him. Gideon seemingly perished at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3, but the show revealed that he took plenty of measures to ensure that, even if he died, he could be resurrected thanks to cloning.

Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito has revealed on multiple occasions that he would love to return again in the future. In the Star Wars universe, anything is possible, and no one is ever really gone (as Luke Skywalker said himself), so Gideon's return wouldn't necessarily be a surprise.

If Moff Gideon does come back in the upcoming movie, he will most definitely be out for revenge against Din Djarin and anyone involved with the New Republic.

The Armorer

Lucasfilm

Like Moff Gideon, Emily Swallow's Armorer was always an integral part of The Mandalorian. From what has been shown on screen, the Armorer has acted as a sort of mother figure for Din Djarin. On multiple occasions, he has come to her for advice, help, upgrades, and more.

It would be a lot more surprising if the Armorer didn't appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu than if she did appear. She seems so closely tied to Din Djarin's story that it almost feels as though she needs to show up in the film.

It is worth noting that Swallow talked about her Star Wars future in an exclusive interview with The Direct, revealing that she wants the character's story to continue.

Ahsoka Tano

Lucasfilm

It is a long shot, but Ahsoka Tano could appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu. Ahsoka met Din Djarin in Season 2 of the Disney+ series, and the two crossed paths once again in The Book of Boba Fett.

If Din Djarin needed something, Ahsoka would likely help, but there is one small (actually, it's really big) issue — Ahsoka is in an entirely different galaxy. In the Ahsoka series, Rosario Dawson's character was left on Peridea in a different galaxy than the one where the Star Wars universe is set.

Most likely, Ahsoka won't find her way off Peridea until Ahsoka Season 2, but if she does, she may show up in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Carson Teva

Lucasfilm

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee's Carson Teva has become somewhat of a legend in the MandoVerse. The character has appeared in multiple projects and has been the main liaison between Din Djarin and the New Republic.

Like the Armorer, it would be more surprising if Carson Teva didn't show up in the film than if he were to appear, as he has become somewhat important to the character arc of Din Djarin.

However, he has not been officially confirmed yet, so anything is possible.