2026's The Mandalorian Movie: The 5 Key Star Wars Characters Now Confirmed to Appear

The Mandalorian and his young companion Grogu will soon chart a course for the big screen in their new Star Wars film - and they won't be alone.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released in 2026 and will be the first theatrical Star Wars film since 2019's Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. The movie is happening ahead of Season 4 of The Mandalorian on Disney+ (if it happens) and will feature both familiar and new characters.

All the Star Wars Characters In The Mandalorian & Grogu So Far

Din Djarin

Disney+

The Mandalorian himself, aka Din Djarin, will, of course, be featured in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

The last audiences saw of Djarin in Season 3 of the series he had teamed up with his fellow Mandalorians to fight Moff Gideon, a battle they ultimately won. The Mandalorian then found himself a new life on Nevarro, taking on contracting work.

With Gideon defeated and the simple life ahead of him, it remains to be seen what trouble could be significant enough to draw Djarin back into the action.

As was the case in all three seasons of the Disney+ show, Pedro Pascal will take on the role of Djarin in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Grogu

Disney+

Grogu is the other obvious character to appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Fans were first introduced to the adorable force-sensitive youngling in The Mandalorian Season 1 in 2019 (back when he was nameless and known as Baby Yoda). Over the subsequent seasons, Grogu formed a bond with Djarin, who eventually adopted him as one of his own.

There are still many mysteries surrounding Grogu and why the Empire was so hell-bent on capturing him throughout The Mandalorian. While plot details for The Mandalorian & Grogu remain under wraps, it seems that Grogu's powers could cause more trouble.

Rotta the Hutt

Lucasfilm

A new character who will be making their big screen debut in The Mandalorian & Grogu is Rotta the Hutt, aka the son of notorious Tattooine crime lord Jabba the Hutt.

Rotta was first introduced in the animated The Clone Wars series and was kidnapped in a plot to discredit the Jedi Order. However, Ahsoka Tano and Anakin Skywalker successfully rescued and returned him safely.

With The Mandalorian & Grogu taking place many years after this, when Rotta is introduced in the film it will likely be as the new head of the Hutt clan.

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White is confirmed to voice Rotta in the 2026 Star Wars movie.

Zeb

Lucasfilm

Many of the animated characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels made their way into live-action in Ahsoka and The Mandalorian, but Garazeb 'Zeb' Orrelios (a key member of the Ghost crew) has been absent.

That will change in The Mandalorian & Grogu, where Zeb is finally set to make his live-action appearance (beyond a brief cameo he had in The Mandalorian Season 3).

The character was confirmed to appear in footage screened to audiences at D23 (find out what else was revealed in The Mandalorian & Grogu trailer). In the scene, Zeb discussed the state of the New Republic with Carson Teva.

With Ezra Bridger, Sabine Wren, and Hera Syndulla all appearing in Ahsoka, it seems that The Mandalorian & Grogu may pave the way to a full reunion between the Star Wars Rebels crew.

Imperial Warlord

Disney+

Jonny Coyne's Imperial Warlord from The Mandalorian is set to return in the 2026 Star Wars film.

Coyne's Warlord is a member of the Shadow Council, which seeks to destroy the New Republic. He was shown in The Mandalorian Season 3 to be working with Moff Gideon and may take over duties as one of the main villains (likely alongside Grand Admiral Thrawn) in the movie following Gideon's defeat.

Bonus: Sigourney Weaver's Character

Sigourney Weaver

One of the only other cast members confirmed for The Mandalorian & Grogu is Sigourney Weaver (who will next be seen in Avatar: Fire & Ash).

Details around the identity of Weaver's character have not been disclosed but this will be the first time the actress has appeared in the Star Wars franchise.

In an interview with Deadline, Weaver teased that she "got to meet Grogu," which confirms that her character will share the screen with the force-sensitive youngling.

The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released in theatres on May 22, 2026.