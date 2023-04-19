Star Wars Officially Changes Grogu's Full Name

The Season 3 finale of Star Wars' latest Disney+ show, The Mandalorian, gave the fan-favorite foundling Grogu a fresh new name.

For most of The Mandalorian’s first two seasons, the Yoda-lookalike simply went under the moniker of “The Child,” even as fans quickly adopted the nickname “Baby Yoda” for Din Djarin’s unexpected companion.

This would later change in Season 2 when Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano debuted in live-action, revealing that the foundling’s name was, in fact, Grogu, in "Chapter 13: The Jedi.”

And after this season saw Grogu grow stronger than ever, he even got a small update to his name - the most emotional and heartwarming one yet, at that.

Grogu's Full Name Changed in The Mandalorian Finale

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for "Chapter 24" of The Mandalorian.

Chapter 24 of Star Wars' The Mandalorian, titled "The Return," changed Grogu's full name as he fully joined the warriors of Mandalore.

Lucasfilm

As the Mandalorians gathered by the Great Forge to revive their planet, Din Djarin offered to officially adopt Grogu as his son in order to officially start the youngling's journey following the Way. This led the Armorer to give the tiny green alien the full name of "Din Grogu," bonding him with his new adoptive father, Din Djarin:

"You are now Din Grogu, Mandalorian apprentice."

Lucasfilm

Following this ceremony, Din Djarin and Din Grogu were sent off on their own journey together as the latter prepared for the next steps in Grogu's development, taking the Armorer's words to heart:

"You must leave Mandalore and take your apprentice on his journeys, just as your teacher did for you"

Will Grogu’s Full Name Stick for Star Wars Fans?

In the simplest of terms, having Grogu’s name change to Din Grogu is nothing too drastic, as most viewers will likely continue using the name that’s been set in stone since Chapter 13 premiered in November 2020.

But the one thing that it does is finally make him and Din Djarin family, which had only been the case unofficially since the show's lead hero first took Grogu in after the very first chapter in November 2019.

Now, after seeing Din Grogu use the Force quite effectively throughout Season 3, he'll finally dive fully into his Mandalorian training alongside his new adoptive father as his journey continues.

With Moff Gideon now defeated and Mandalore now back under Bo-Katan Kryze's watch, Mando and Grogu have more than a few options with where to move forward as they settle into their new plot of land on Nevarro.

And while Season 4's newly-teased release window puts the duo's return a long time away, the fact that their father/son bond was made official will only strengthen their ties further as Grogu becomes even more of a force to be reckoned with.

All eight episodes in Season 3 of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.