Baby Yoda Officially Gets New 'Father' In The Mandalorian

Baby Yoda has a new Star Wars father after The Mandalorian Season 3 finale on Disney+.

The relationship between Din Djarin and Grogu has been at the heart of The Mandalorian and its rise in pop culture since the beginning.

The pair first came into contact as a result of Din's hired mission to collect him, and have since been adventuring the galaxy together like a surrogate father and son as Grogu continues on his journey to becoming a Mandalorian.

Din Djarin actor Pedro Pascal has even developed a reputation as the "internet daddy" after playing a similar father role to Bella Ramsey's Ellie in The Last of Us.

Star Wars' Baby Yoda Gets New Mandalorian Father

The Mandalorian Season 3 finale saw the iconic Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, receive a new adopted father after his adventures with Din Djarin.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3 finale, "The Return."

After Ragnar Vizla's ceremony that saw him take the Mandalorian creed, Din Djarin proposed for Grogu to follow suit, but was told he was too young since he could still not utter the required words.

With Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian pointing out parental permission could allow Baby Yoda to become an apprentice, he decided to "adopt [him] as [his] own" - a decision which received apparent support from The Armorer.

Armorer: "He is too young to speak so he is too young to take the Creed. He must remain a foundling." Mandalorian: "If his parent gave permission, couldn't he become a Mandalorian apprentice? Armorer: "Yes, but his parents are far from here, if they are even alive." Mandalorian: "Then I will adopt him as my own." Armorer: "This is the Way."

After Din Djarin's adoption of Grogu, the fan-proclaimed Baby Yoda now has a new name to go by for the subsequent Season 4, which just recently received an apparent release window ahead of the finale.

Is Grogu's Bond with Din Djarin Now Changed?

Din Djarin being recognized as Grogu's father doesn't mark a huge change for The Mandalorian, as most have been regarding the pair as father and son since the beginning. The Baby Yoda-lookalike has even been referred to as the Mandalorian's "kid" in nearly every episode to date.

What this change really does is formalize the existing dynamic and mark the next step of Grogu's Mandalorian upbringing after abandoning his Jedi potential with Luke Skywalker. With the child now officially part of a Mandalorian family, Din Djarin's lineage will live on through Grogu.

Fans had a chance to see Din Djarin's father in Season 1 flashbacks, revealing he was killed by Separatist forces during the Clone Wars, leading Djarin to be adopted by a Mandalorian warrior and taken on as a foundling.

With Grogu having similarly lost his Jedi fellows to the Clone Wars' Order 66 before now becoming part of Mandalorian culture, the two have quite a lot in common in the early days of their galactic journey.

Looking ahead, this change probably won't change much between the pair for Season 4, but Grogu and Din Djarin will undoubtedly continue to become closer than ever in the next stage of their adventures.

All eight chapters of The Mandalorian Season 3 are streaming on Disney+.