David Corenswet’s Superman Just Made His 2nd DCU Appearance Already (Video)

Despite his movie only coming to theaters just over a month ago, David Corenswet's Superman has already made his second DCU appearance, and you can watch it right now. Corenswet debuted as the DCU Man of Steel in James Gunn's recently released Superman movie, laying the foundation for the franchise going forward.

Corenswet's take on the last son of Krypton had been confirmed to show up elsewhere in Gunn's new interconnected superhero universe in titles like the upcoming Peacemaker Season 2. However, few expected his return to come this soon, as the Boy in Blue has been spotted in yet another DC Studios title.

Warner Bros.

The newly released Krypto Saves the Day! short film marked the second appearance of David Corenswet's Superman in the DCU.

The animated short is just one of four coming with the physical and digital release of Gunn's Superman film, and sees Superman's lovable misbehaving mutt saving a class of kids on a school bus trip gone awry.

Warner Bros.

Corenswet's Superman can be seen early in the short, looking out over the city, sipping his coffee from his Metropolis apartment.

Warner Bros.

It has already been confirmed that this will not even be Superman's last appearance in one of these shorts, as an image promoting the animated adventures teased his role in another beach-based installment of the series.

Watch the full Krypto Saves the Day! short below:

The Krypto shorts will all be available as a special feature for the physical and digital release of James Gunn's Superman. Superman comes to digital on Friday, August 15, and DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD on September 23. David Corenswet brings to life Superman in the new DC film, taking on the dastardly Lex Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult).

Where Will Superman Show Up Next in the DCU?

Warner Bros.

With David Corenswet's Superman having now appeared in two consecutive DCU projects, fans can officially count the universe having started, as James Gunn and the DC Studios brain trust begin to form the connective tissue that will make up this superhero canon for years to come.

The Man of Steel has already been confirmed to have at least a cameo role in the upcoming Peacemaker Season 2, but beyond that, the character's future is a little murky.

Of course, there is the much-talked-about Superman sequel that James Gunn is actively working on (said to be a Super-family film), but the character's appearance in upcoming DCU projects will almost surely not stop there.

After Milly Alock's Supergirl popped up in Corenswet's Superman movie, it would not be all that surprising if the Superman actor returned the favor in next year's Supergirl.

Wherever he shows up, hopefully, it is not all that long before the character comes back into the DCU, as he continues to carry the DC Studios flag.