James Gunn's DC Reboot Releases Its Gorgeous First Steelbook

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have released their first-ever steelbook of James Gunn's DC reboot. Gunn's new vision for the iconic comic book brand debuted on the big screen this past summer with Superman, as the Guardians of the Galaxy director pulled the tarp of his version of the Man of Steel. With the DCU officially kicking off, the new super-powered franchise has enjoyed plenty of firsts, including theatrical release, post-credits scenes, and (now) steelbook launch.

The physical release of Superman marks a significant moment for the DCU, with the high-flying film's steelbook being the first in franchise history. To this point, James Gunn's DC reboot has not seen a collectible steelbook released for any of its projects (seeing as Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2 are primarily streaming shows), but aptly, Superman is here to save the day for collectors.

The Superman steelbook comes in several forms, depending on where fans pick up the movie and what territory they live in.

The first features a gorgeous rendering of David Corenswet's Man of Steel alongside his powered-up pup, Krypton, in a stunning painterly style on the front as well as some art honoring Clark and Lois' now-iconic climactic kiss on the back.

Warner Bros.

This particular steelbook is exclusive to FNAC Stores in France, and cannot currently be purchased anywhere in North America (via Mikhail Villarreal on X).

Warner Bros.

North American audiences get a unique steelbook of their own, though, themed after Superman's ice-clad palace, the Fortress of Solitude.

Warner Bros.

This one sports the steel gates of the Fortress on its front cover, with a larger piece of DC art hidden inside. The shadows of Lex Luthor, Ultraman, and The Engineer can be seen standing outside Supes' home base on the collectible case, recreating an iconic moment from the movie.

Warner Bros.

The Fortress of Solitude steelbook is now available on Amazon for North American collectors.

Warner Bros.

A third steelbook, released exclusively in the EU (as revealed on Superman Super Site), takes a similar approach to the North American Fortress of Solitude cover, showing Corenswet's titular Kryptonian standing in the Fortress' gates as they open.

Warner Bros.

However, this one is much less stylized, looking more like an image pulled straight from the movie than an artist's rendering.

Warner Bros.

The back of this particular cover shows off Superman flying through the sky, and its internal art centers on Supes' battle with Ultraman over Metropolis.

Warner Bros.

Another EU-exclusive steelbook to add to your collection represents the duality of the Superman character. Its cover art is devoted to both sides of the fan-favorite hero's life, featuring Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent on the front and a looming Superman shadow reflecting behind him.

Warner Bros.

The back of this steelbook features another image of the Man of Steel flying through the sky, with the House of El "S" symbol emblazoned in the background.

Warner Bros.

The last Superman steelbook available for the movie's physical release is a simple recreation of the first Superman poster. It highlights Superman as he jets off the ground with nothing but splotchy blurs of other objects scattered around him.

Warner Bros.

Superman is now available on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD. The debut movie in James Gunn's new DC reboot stars Twister actor David Corenswet as the titular Man of Steel as he contends with the villainous supergenius Lex Luthor for the first time. Corenswet is also joined by Nicholas Hoult, Rachel Brosnahan, Nathan Fillion, and Edi Gathegi as a part of this comic book cast.

What Is Next For James Gunn's Superman Movie?

Now that James Gunn's Superman is out in stores (both digital and physical), the 2025 superhero blockbuster has turned a page on its journey as a movie. The film also recently came to streaming on HBO Max, marking the last major goal post for a movie's post-theatrical life.

The next step for the movie is to see how it affects the future of the DCU. Next year, Superman's Kryptonian tale will be picked up again with the release of Supergirl from I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie.

The 2026 film will follow Kal-El's super-powered cousin, Kara Zor-El (played by Milly Alcock), as she goes on an intergalactic quest for revenge.

Supergirl's release will likely see another spike in interest in Gunn's Superman, as it laid the foundation for Kara's upcoming cosmic conquest.

Beyond that, a Superman sequel has already been announced. Titled Man of Tomorrow, this movie has already been confirmed to soar into theaters in 2027. The Man of Steel will team up with his mortal enemy, Lex Luthor, to take on a common foe.

Surely, Man of Tomorrow and Supergirl will come with a just as extensive collection of steelbooks, giving collectors even more opportunity to show their love for the DCU.