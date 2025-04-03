DC Studios has released a bigger, bolder look at James Gunn's Superman, nearly three months ahead of its release into theaters.

During CinemaCon, news broke that an extended trailer for Superman would be shown in theaters ahead of A Minecraft Movie.

As of writing, Thursday previews for the Warner Bros. video game adaptation are underway, so DC decided it was time for the world to get its next look at the 2025 reboot.

New Superman Teaser Trailer Description

DC Studios

The nearly five-minute Superman Sneak Peek released by DC Studios and James Gunn kicks off similarly to the official teaser, which was released in December 2024.

It shows a barren, snowy landscape. Suddenly, Superman crashes into the snow, causing a massive impact. Hardly conscious and seemingly unable to move, Superman lets out a whistle, trying to summon Kyrpto the Superdog.

Like the trailer, Krypto comes barrelling in with great speed, but there's a twist this time. Krypto isn't as helpful as the initial footage led audiences to believe. In reality, when he gets to Superman, he starts jumping on him, biting his feet, and causing David Corenswet's Man of Steel some serious pain.

DC Studios

Finally, Supes is able to calm down the chaotic canine and asks him to take them "home." Krypto bites down on his master's cape and starts dragging him through the snow.

DC Studios

As they traverse, a new section of John Murphy's score can be heard, and then suddenly, "home" becomes much clearer. As the duo approaches, the Fortress of Solitude, made up of gigantic ice crystals, emerges from the ground.

DC Studios

At the entrance, an outline of the Superman symbol appears; when Kyrpto barks, it begins to glow, showing off the full "S" logo.

DC Studios

As the doors to the fortress open, four robots pick Superman up, and when he says "Thank you," Superman Robot 4 replies, "No need to thank us, sir, as we will not appreciate it. We have no consciousness whatsoever. Merely automatons here to serve."

Interestingly, one of these robots (possibly Kelex) plays a larger emotional role in the story, with Corenswet crying over its broken body in past footage.

DC Studios

Back to the new scene, Robot Four introduces Robot 12, who is "new." When Superman acknowledges her with a nod, she giggles and exclaims, "He looked at me!"

The robots bring Superman to the medical table, where the system identifies fractured bones and an array of internal organ damage.

DC Studios

To remediate this, the robots decide to give Kal-El "a healthy dose of yellow sun," as comically large magnifying glasses begin to align with Superman.

When asked what level to set it to, Robot Four replies, "292 times Saharan prime," seeming to indicate that Superman will be blasted the level of energy and heat.

DC Studios

As the lenses align, the yellow sun beams onto Superman; the robots hold him down as the energy causes Kal-El to exclaim. At the same time, a riff of John Williams' original score begins to play, and the trailer transitions out of the scene.

With the epic music rising, a familiar moment of Superman saving a little girl's life in Metropolis appears next. This is followed by a slightly longer look at Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor, speaking for the first time, "He's back," after Superman flies by.

There is more action against the Kaiju, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and then a cut to Clark Kent in Kansas with his dad, played by Pruitt Taylor Vince.

A ton of similar shots from the official trailer are shown, including of Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane and Edi Gathegi's Mister Terrific. It's clear that Lois and Clark and smitten with each other in the new film.

One notable addition is the sounds that Guy Gardner's (Nathan Fillion) power ring makes when he closes off the door. With Fillion confirmed to return in HBO's Lanterns series, look out for his presence to be felt in the new movie.

Stakes are high, and emotion soars in the new trailer, culminating once again with a hug between Lois and Superman.

For the full Superman sneak peek, check out the video below:

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.