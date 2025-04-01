Superman 2025 New Footage To Debut This Week Alongside Minecraft Movie

A special surprise sneak peek of James Gunn's Superman is happening in theaters this weekend!

By David Thompson Posted:
Superman Logo David Corenswet

It may come as a surprise that an extended Superman preview would be happening alongside A Minecraft Movie.

The anticipation for Superman (2025) is reaching new heights as Warner Bros. gears up for an extensive marketing push from April until its highly awaited July release. Recent test screenings have generated positive buzz, fueling excitement among fans eager to see James Gunn's fresh take on the iconic hero. 

With promotional efforts set to ramp up, including trailers, merchandise, and interviews, the hype train for Superman is only just beginning.

Superman Preview Coming With Minecraft Movie

David Corenswet as Superman
DC Studios

DC Studios has confirmed that a five-minute extended preview of Superman (2025) will play in theaters ahead of A Minecraft Movie, which premieres on April 4. 

Lead stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult shared the news in a video, further fueling anticipation for James Gunn's take on the iconic hero. In addition to the extended preview, many expect a new Superman trailer to debut during Warner Bros.' CinemaCon panel on Tuesday, April 1

With marketing ramping up, excitement continues to build for Warner Bros.' highly anticipated July release.

Why Would Superman Pair With Minecraft?

The cast of Minecraft lined up holding weapons in A Minecraft movie
Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. strategically pairing Superman's extended preview with A Minecraft Movie makes sense on multiple levels. Since both films are WB productions, this move allows the studio to boost interest in Superman while also encouraging more audiences to see A Minecraft Movie in theaters, which has already gotten surprising reviews.

With Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights underperforming financially, WB desperately needs a box office hit, and Minecraft and Superman are two of its biggest 2025 releases. 

Given that A Minecraft Movie will be WB's widest-distributed film before Superman, it serves as the perfect vehicle to reach a broad, family-friendly audience who could be interested in Clark Kent's big-screen return.

This decision also signals DC Studios' confidence in Superman, as an extended five-minute preview suggests they are eager to showcase what James Gunn has crafted. Additionally, this marks the real start of Superman's marketing ramp-up, ensuring excitement builds steadily in the months leading up to its July release. 

By aligning Superman's first major preview with Minecraft, WB is making a calculated effort to maximize interest in both films while positioning Superman as the summer's must-see blockbuster.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.

- In This Article: Superman: Legacy
Release Date
July 11, 2025
Platform
Theaters
Actors
David Corenswet
Rachel Brosnahan
Genres
Action
Adventure
Superhero
- About The Author: David Thompson
As an editor, writer, and podcast host, David is a key member of The Direct. He is an expert at covering topics like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and business-related news following the box office and streaming.

