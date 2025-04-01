Superman 2025 New Footage To Debut This Week Alongside Minecraft Movie

It may come as a surprise that an extended Superman preview would be happening alongside A Minecraft Movie.

The anticipation for Superman (2025) is reaching new heights as Warner Bros. gears up for an extensive marketing push from April until its highly awaited July release. Recent test screenings have generated positive buzz, fueling excitement among fans eager to see James Gunn's fresh take on the iconic hero.

With promotional efforts set to ramp up, including trailers, merchandise, and interviews, the hype train for Superman is only just beginning.

Superman Preview Coming With Minecraft Movie

DC Studios

DC Studios has confirmed that a five-minute extended preview of Superman (2025) will play in theaters ahead of A Minecraft Movie, which premieres on April 4.

Lead stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult shared the news in a video, further fueling anticipation for James Gunn's take on the iconic hero. In addition to the extended preview, many expect a new Superman trailer to debut during Warner Bros.' CinemaCon panel on Tuesday, April 1.

With marketing ramping up, excitement continues to build for Warner Bros.' highly anticipated July release.

Why Would Superman Pair With Minecraft?

Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. strategically pairing Superman's extended preview with A Minecraft Movie makes sense on multiple levels. Since both films are WB productions, this move allows the studio to boost interest in Superman while also encouraging more audiences to see A Minecraft Movie in theaters, which has already gotten surprising reviews.

With Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights underperforming financially, WB desperately needs a box office hit, and Minecraft and Superman are two of its biggest 2025 releases.

Given that A Minecraft Movie will be WB's widest-distributed film before Superman, it serves as the perfect vehicle to reach a broad, family-friendly audience who could be interested in Clark Kent's big-screen return.

This decision also signals DC Studios' confidence in Superman, as an extended five-minute preview suggests they are eager to showcase what James Gunn has crafted. Additionally, this marks the real start of Superman's marketing ramp-up, ensuring excitement builds steadily in the months leading up to its July release.

By aligning Superman's first major preview with Minecraft, WB is making a calculated effort to maximize interest in both films while positioning Superman as the summer's must-see blockbuster.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11, 2025.