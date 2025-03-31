Studios such as Disney, Marvel, and Warner Bros. are in line to unveil some big news at CinemaCon 2025 as this year's massive release schedule pushes forward.

While 2025's biggest movies are yet to debut, the start of the year has already come with some hits for fans. From brutal R-rated romps like Novocaine to Marvel's Captain America: Brave New World (which could possibly turn a profit for Disney), the first three months have come with plenty of fun viewing options.

Meanwhile, fans are currently gearing up for this year's CinemaCon, one of the biggest gatherings of movie professionals, journalists, and fans of the year. Known as the biggest gathering for the theater industry, the event features exclusive presentations from the biggest studios, including screenings and news releases.

What To Expect From Each Studio At CinemaCon 2025

CinemaCon 2025 (hosted by NATO, the National Association of Theatre Owners), is set to take place at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will start on Monday, March 31, and run until Thursday, April 3.

Studios such as Disney, Marvel, Warner Bros., and more are expected to make presentations at the conference for their upcoming movie slate.

Ahead are some of the biggest projects each studio is expected to promote during their time on the main CinemaCon 2025 stage. All of them will take place at The Colosseum on the Casino Level in Caesar's Palace:

Sony Pictures - Monday, March 31, 6:30 - 8:45 p.m. PST

Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures kicked off its 2025 movie slate with Paddington in Peru (which is currently awaiting its streaming debut). Looking forward, the studio still has more than a handful of high-profile releases lined up for theaters later this year.

The immediate docket likely includes a presentation for Karate Kid: Legends, which will bring together multiple generations of the Karate Kid franchise.

Alongside mainstay Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), newcomers like Ben Wang (American Born Chinese) and Ming-Na Wen (The Book of Boba Fett) will add to the saga's newest chapter. Also in the mix will be film legend Jackie Chan, a new karate master who will help Wang's young heroine learn the classic art of fighting.

With one trailer already out, Sony will likely deliver a new round of footage to tease fans ahead of the film's May 30 release date.

Sony's 2025 schedule also includes 28 Years Later (June 20), I Know What You Did Last Summer (July 18), and Anaconda (December 25).

In 2024, Sony confirmed an R-rating for its Kraven the Hunter movie and showed an exclusive trailer for attendees.

Lionsgate Films - April 1, 9 - 11:30 a.m. PST

Lionsgate

After movies like Den of Thieves 2 (which ended in wild fashion) and Flight Risk, Lionsgate has a number of thrilling new films set for release in 2025.

The crown jewel of upcoming releases is From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, the long-awaited spin-off from Keanu Reeves' John Wick quadrilogy, which will be released on June 6.

After fans saw the first footage of Ana de Armas in Ballerina in December, Lionsgate should have plenty of material from this movie to show off here. Her character was first teased in John Wick 3, where she serves as John Wick's new target between the events of the third and fourth movies.

Lionsgate's other major 2025 releases include Michael, Good Fortune, and Now You See Me 3.

Warner Bros. Discovery - April 1, 4:30-6:30 p.m. PST

Warner Bros. Discovery

Along with the upcoming debut of The Minecraft Movie, Warner Bros. hopes to make plenty of noise on the big screen with multiple franchises this year.

The headliner at CinemaCon 2025 is sure to be James Gunn's Superman, the first movie in the new DC Universe being developed under DC Studios. Pitting David Corenswet's Man of Steel against Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor (amongst a hoard of other villains), Superman will open the door to a new era of DC comics mayhem.

Along with Superman flying into theaters on July 11, Warner Bros. has a number of other high-profile releases set for the rest of the year. That slate features films like Sinners, Animal Friends, and Mortal Kombat 2.

Universal Pictures/Dreamworks - April 2, 9-11:30 a.m. PST

Universal Pictures

Starting off 2025 with films like Wolf Man and Love Hurts, Universal Studios has arguably some of the most highly-anticipated films of the year set to debut.

At the top of the pack is the live-action How to Train Your Dragon, which will have its first full showing at CinemaCon. Starring Mason Thames and original voice actor Gerard Butler, this film looks to recreate the magic of Berk and its residents originally seen in the 2010 Dreamworks animated movie.

With How to Train Your Dragon set to soar into theaters on June 13, Universal still has a huge year lined up. On top of many fans' list of anticipated films are outings like Jurassic World Rebirth, Nobody 2, and Wicked: For Good.

Amazon MGM Studios - April 2, 8:15-10 p.m. PST

Amazon

Following films like Holland and A Working Man, Amazon MGM Studios will look to keep up its run of hits later in 2025.

For CinemaCon 2025, the studio's main focus is The Accountant 2, which has had new plot details teased in recent months. Following up on the efforts of 2016's The Accountant, Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal will team up as Affleck's Christian Wolff is tasked with solving a new murder with the help of his estranged brother.

The Accountant 2 is due to hit theaters on April 25 before other new theatrical releases take the spotlight.

Also on MGM's slate are movies like Another Simple Favor, Enemies, and After the Hunt.

Paramount Pictures - April 3, 10-11:30 am PST

Paramount Pictures

Although Paramount Pictures has started off the year slow (only bringing the release of Novocaine), some heavy-hitters are set to make waves in the coming months.

The headliner movie is Tom Cruise's eighth and possibly final Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning. Shot back-to-back with its predecessor, Mission: Impossible 8 will show Ethan Hunt and his team searching for a lost submarine as they hope to dismantle The Entity, a dangerous AI program.

Along with this film's debut on May 23, a handful of other big movies will drive Paramount for the rest of the year.

Also being prepped for theatrical debuts are The Naked Gun, Roofman, and The Running Man.

Walt Disney Pictures/Marvel Studios - April 3, 2:30-4:30 p.m. PST

Disney

Following a slightly slower year in 2024, Disney will be back with a vengeance in 2025. Kicking off the year with Captain America: Brave New World and Snow White, the best is surely yet to come for the industry giant.

For Disney, next on the list of huge releases is the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake, which has already made waves with its marketing tour. Starring Maia Keloha and Sydney Agudong, this film will retell the story of Experiment 626's crash-landing on Earth before disguising himself as a dog for some wild shenanigans.

After Lilo & Stitch's May 23 debut, all eyes will then turn to Marvel Studios (which also has Thunderbolts* debuting on May 2).

The MCU's first Fantastic Four solo movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is expected to be one of the biggest blockbuster hits of the entire summer. Marvel's First Family will tackle villains like Galactus and the Silver Surfer in a movie expected to lay the groundwork for films like 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Along with The Fantastic Four's July 25 premiere date, Disney has no shortage of major hits set to debut this year, including Freakier Friday, Zootopia 2, and Avatar: Fire and Ash.

At CinemaCon 2024, Disney gave fans never-before-seen footage from Deadpool & Wolverine on top of a privately released Captain America 4 trailer.