Sony CinemaCon 2025 Live Updates: Every Major Announcement From Sony Pictures’ Panel

Sony Pictures takes the stage at CinemaCon with new updates on what to expect on the big screen this year.

By Richard Nebens
Sony Pictures Logo CinemaCon Logo

Sony Pictures looks to impress and excite fans with news and announcements from the studio's panel at CinemaCon 2025.

As March turns to April, fans look to find out new updates from CinemaCon 2025, the country's largest gathering of movie theater owners and studios. 

Sony is expected to promote films like 28 Years Later and Karate Kid: Legends while also potentially addressing Spider-Man 4 and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. The panel will take place today, Monday, March 31, between 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. PT.

Every Update from Sony Pictures' CinemaCon 2025 Panel

posters for Until Dawn, Karate Kid: Legends, 28 Years Later, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and GOAT from CinemaCon 2025
CinemaCon

Ahead will be a live update on every announcement and news release from Sony Pictures' panel from CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The panel is set to begin in 1 hour at 9:30 EST / 6:30 PST.

Sony Pictures Preparing for CinemaCon Panel

Sony Pictures CinemaCon 2025 poster for panel
The Direct

Attendees are packing the venue in anticipation of the start of Sony Pictures' CinemaCon 2025 panel, which is only a few minutes away from starting. The panel will run for the next 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Spider-Verse 3 Director Teases News

During the opening salvo of movie clips at Sony Pictures' CinemaCon 2025 presentation, Spider-Verse trilogy producer Christopher Miller teased news coming from his franchise.

Taking to X, he posted a spider emoji and three dots, possibly hinting at news being unveiled for the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Christopher Miller tweet with spider emoji
X

New Promotion for Anaconda Remake

To open Sony's presentation, Anaconda stars Jack Black and Paul Rudd came on stage and performed a hilarious comedy sketch to get fans hyped for their movie. Rudd joked that fans are "just getting a sneak peek of [their] professionalism" as he and Black team up for the 2025 remake.

See more on the schedule for every major panel from CinemaCon 2025 here.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

