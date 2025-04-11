Spider-Verse 3 Movie: Every Marvel Character Now Confirmed to Appear

Several big-name characters have already been confirmed to appear in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (aka Spider-Verse 3).

The upcoming third Spider-Verse movie has left fans waiting. The film was initially set to be released in March 2024 but was taken off the Sony Pictures slate indefinitely in July 2023.

However, Spider-Verse 3 reemerged from the shadows at CinemaCon 2025, reintroducing audiences with a new June 2027 release date and several never-before-seen scenes of art showing off the signature animated style.

Every Confirmed Character Set To Appear in Beyond the Spider-Verse

Miles Morales - Shameik Moore

Sony Pictures

The lovable teenage wall-crawler Miles Morales (played by Shameik Moore) is set to lead his third big-screen adventure with Spider-Verse 3.

After being bitten by a radioactive spider left behind in his reality, Miles, a genius teen from Brooklyn, takes on the Spider-Man persona, traveling the Multiverse and joining a team of Multiversal wall-crawlers.

Spider-Verse 3 will see the character in uncharted waters. The last film left Miles on a massive cliffhanger (read more about the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse cliffhanger ending here), leaving him stranded in an unknown reality where an alternate version of himself has taken him prisoner.

Gwen Stacy - Hailee Steinfeld

Sony Pictures

Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy has been and will continue to join Miles on his journey across the web-slinging Multiverse. Like Miles, Gwen was bitten by a radioactive spider, giving her Spidey powers of her own.

The last film left Gwen and Miles universes apart. Gwen's task is to lead a team of her fellow Spider-People to recover Miles before the menacing Miguel O'Hara's Spidey squad can.

Footage of the new film, which debuted to attendees at CinemaCon 2025, revealed that her mission will (at least in part) be successful. It showed the hooded hero riding a motorcycle with Miles during a tense battle with Jason Schwartzman's The Spot.

The Spot - Jason Schwartzman

Sony Pictures

First introduced to the Spider-Verse movie franchise in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Jason Schwartzman's The Spot has proven to be a formidable worth of bridging the last two films in the trilogy together.

This terrifying comic book villain is the result of a science experiment gone wrong. Being present for Kingpin's supercollider explosion in Into the Spider-Verse causes his body to mutate into patches of dark matter, meaning he can phase in and out of reality with spots all over his body.

While The Spot was scary in Across the Spider-Verse, he is set to be all-out horrific in Spider-Verse 3. The last film's ending sets up the character as the primary villain for the upcoming third movie, with him set to instigate Mile's canon event by killing his father, Jefferson Morales.

Miles G. Morales - Jharell Jerome

Sony Pictures

It will not be just Shameik Moore playing a version of Miles in the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, but Jharell Jerome as well.

Jerome is set to reprise his brief Across the Spider-Verse role as Miles G. Morales, an alternate reality version of the iconic comic character who was never bitten by a spider and has taken on a life as the vigilante, the Prowler.

Miles G. Morales was introduced in Spider-Verse 2's final moments, trapping the version of Miles audiences had followed in the films up to that point. Jerhome's anti-hero taking Miles prisoner teases the character's significant role in Spider-Verse 3, exploring what would have happened to Miles if he had never become Spider-Man.

Pavitr Prabhakar - Karan Soni

Sony Pictures

Despite only appearing in one Spider-Verse film to this point, Karan Soni's Pavitr Prabhakar (aka Spider-Man India) has already ingratiated himself with fans. The wise-cracking wall-crawler is set to bring his unique sense of humor and Multiversal web-headed abilities back to the big screen in Spider-Verse 3.

Across the Spider-Verse used Pavitr to introduce some of its more abstract Multiversal elements. The interrupted death of his girlfriend's father, Inspector Singh, put Pavitr's reality at risk of destruction as it debuted the idea of the franchise's canon events.

With Miles having saved one of Pavtir's loved ones in the last movie, perhaps he will return the favor as he joins Gwen's squad of superheroes hunting for the Brooklyn-based Spider-Man and hoping to alter an incoming canon event for Miles while maintaining the sanctity of the Multiverse.

Jefferson Morales - Brian Tyree Henry

Sony Pictures

Brian Tyree Henry's NYPD officer, Jefferson Morales, will return in the upcoming threequel. Henry's role in the film will likely come with some heavy baggage, as Across the Spider-Verse teased that Jefferson Morales has to die for his son, Miles, to continue his Spider-Man story.

While Miles may do everything he can to prevent his father from meeting his untimely demise, the franchise seems to be hurdling toward a tragic turning point for Jefferson and the Morales family.

Describing the upcoming film in a December 2024 interview with Variety, Henry teased that, "There's not going to be a dry eye in the house" when Spider-Verse 3 is eventually released, meaning things are going to get emotional whether Jefferson is involved in those tear-jerking moments or not.