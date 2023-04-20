Spider-Verse 2 Cast: Every Actor & Character Confirmed to Appear

After years of waiting, this June audiences will be reintroduced to the world of Sony Pictures Animation's Spider-Verse.

The upcoming Spidey-centric sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, is set to jump back into the wall-crawling fun, focusing on the epic journey of Miles Morales as he discovers what it means to be Spider-Man.

The film has been described as a Multiversal "love story" with a colorful cast of characters both new and old.

So, here is every actor confirmed to appear in the upcoming sequel.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Full Cast

Shameik Moore - Miles Morales

Headlining the Spider-Verse sequel is Shameik Moore as Miles Morales. After his character discovered his Spidey abilities in the first film, Across the Spider-Verse will see the character grapple with what it means to be Spider-Man.

This version of Miles has grown up a tad since the last film, dealing with his first love, nosy parents, and wanting to belong (typical teenager stuff). Not much is yet known about this young hero's journey within the upcoming blockbuster, but it has been teased that he will be getting a couple of upgrades along the way.

Hailee Steinfeld - Gwen Stacey

Coming off her live-action superhero debut in Disney+'s Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld is set to reprise her role as Gwen Stacey/Spider-Gwen in Spider-Verse 2. This time around, Steinfeld's webhead will be entangled in a love triangle, between her, Miles, and the newly-introduced Hobart “Hobie” Brown/Spider-Punk.

While fans got a taste of Gwen's world in the first Spider-Verse film, the sequel will seemingly dive even deeper into the character. Her father, George Stacey, is set to have a part to play in the film, with the adventure even taking fans to her version of New York somewhere across the Multiverse.

Oscar Isaac - Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099

After only appearing in Into the Spider-Verse's post-credits scene, Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099 will have a major part to play in the upcoming sequel. This wall-crawling hero "doesn't have a sense of humor" and is "very serious" according to Isaac, something that has been seen in the film's trailers.

Leading a group of Multiversal Spider-Man Varients known as the Spider-People, Spider-Man 2099 looks to be somewhat of an antagonist towards Miles in Across the Spider-Verse. The self-described "best Spider-Man in the Multiverse," serves as a gatekeeper to the Spidey team, something that Miles wants so desperately to be a part of.

Jake Johnson - Peter B. Parker

Another returning actor to the world of Spider-Verse is Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker. Johnson's webhead was the Jedi master to Miles Morales' padawan in the first film, as he was transported across the Multiverse essentially to the feet of Shameik Moore's young hero.

Despite over 240 characters set to appear in Across the Spider-Verse, Peter B. Parker will still get his time to shine. The elder statesman was recently revealed to be a father in the upcoming sequel, with a web-slinging baby named Mayday Parker in his stead.

Daniel Kaluuya - Hobart “Hobie” Brown/Spider-Punk

One of the exciting new Spider-Man Varients at the heart of Across the Spider-Verse's story is Hobart “Hobie” Brown/Spider-Punk, played by Black Panther alum Daniel Kaluuya.

This punk-rock version of Marvel's classic wall-crawler has been an opportunity for Kaluuya to get back to his roots, as the character "sounds exactly like [him]," being from Camden. Hobie Brown will be one of the corners of the love triangle at the center of the film, seemingly taking a liking to Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacey.

Issa Rae - Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman

Insecure star Issa Rae will make her Marvel debut in Spider-Verse 2, playing Jessica Drew (aka Spider-Woman). Her hero will be pregnant during Across the Spider-Verse, but she has been seen getting in on the action alongside a handful of other Spider-People nonetheless

Rae's Spider-Woman uses her Spidey abilities alongside a bright red motorcycle, creating a unique fighting style all to her own.

Karan Soni - Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India

Before reprising his fan-favorite taxi driver role in 2024's Deadpool 3, Karan Soni will get to suit up as Pavitr Prabhakar/Spider-Man India. This alternate take on Peter Parker is seemingly one of the main characters of the upcoming film, alongside the likes of Miles Morales, Gwen Stacey, and Hobie Brown.

Spider-Man India's universe looks to be one of the many alternate realities Across the Spider-Verse will explore, with the team headed to Mumbattan, which has been described as "Manhattan but in reverse." Of the various art styles shown off so far in the film, Spider-Man India and his world look to be one of the most striking.

Jason Schwartzman - Jonathan Ohnn/The Spot

Playing Across the Spider-Verse's main villain The Spot is Jason Schwartzman. Schwartzman's Multiversal big bad is "covered in interdimensional portals," creating this eye-catching watercolor bleed effect that director Joaquim Dos Santos called "artistry come to life."

And this will not be a one-and-done deal for Schwartzman in the franchise, as the Spot is already confirmed to also be the villain in next year's Beyond the Spider-Verse as well.

Brian Tyree Henry - Jefferson Davis

Brian Tyree Henry will return in Across the Spider-Verse, lending his voice to Miles' police officer father Jefferson Davis. After Davis lost his brother in the first film, it will be fascinating to see if he becomes even more protective of his son in the sequel.

Since the 2018 original film, Henry made his live-action superhero debut, playing Phastos in Marvel Studios' Eternals.

Luna Lauren Vélez - Rio Morales

Playing opposite Brian Tyree Henry's Jefferson Davis is Luna Lauren Vélez as Rio Morales. Being the mother of Miles, Rio will have to deal with "[her] little man not being [her] little boy" anymore, as the teenage hero starts to grow up.

Just like the first film, Rio and Jefferson will be the emotional backbone of this Spider-Verse story, serving as the thing Miles always comes back to when wondering why he became a hero in the first place.

Greta Lee - Lyla

Greta Lee will take on the role of Lyla in Across the Spider-Verse.

While fans may not recognize the name at first glance, Lyla is the AI assistant of Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara who was heard in the Into the Spider-Verse post-credit scene.

Jorma Taccone - Vulture

The Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone will get in on the Spider-Verse fun in the upcoming sequel, playing the longtime Spidey villain, Adrian Toomes/Vulture.

Taccone's take on the character will come with a whole new look, sporting more actual bird feathers than his recent live-action counterpart played by Michael Keaton.

Shea Whigham - George Stacy

Revealed alongside the casting of Jorma Taccone was Shea Whigham as George Stacey.

The father of Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen will play as an antagonistic force in her "beautiful...watercolor," with a recent clip showing Gwen going up against her father at the Guggenheim Museum.

Rachel Dratch - Principal

Getting what seems to be a small part in Across the Spider-Verse is Rachel Dratch as Miles Morales' high school principal.

The former Saturday Night Live cast member can be first seen in one of the recent trailers for the film, telling Luna Lauren Vélez's Rio, "Your son is lying to you. And I think you know it."

Michael Rianda - Spider-Man Patient

In a bit of a fun cameo, Michael Rianda will play the Spider-Man patient shown seeing a therapist at the end of the film's second official trailer.

Rianda is known for his work as the director and co-writer on 2019's animated epic The Mitchells vs the Machines, and, according to a tweet from the filmmaker, was brought in for temporary "scratch" voice work, that has not (and likely will not) be replaced.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to theaters worldwide on June 2.