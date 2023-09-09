The home release for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse just altered another element of its film, this time pertaining to Spider-Punk’s design.

The recent beloved animated movie has been making waves thanks to the revelation that some of the movie was altered after its theatrical run.

For one, an anxiety-ridden line from a worried Gwen Stacey was nixed in the scene where Miles breaks a canon event. Then there’s a key piece of dialogue missing from Spider-Man in his final moments before escaping Miguel O’Hara.

Even Spider-Verse 2’s dark twist got some notable changes—presumably in a bid to try and make the situation clearer.

Sadly, those last-minute adjustments just keep coming.

Spider-Verse Changes Spider-Punk's Look

Fans just uncovered another example of Sony Pictures changing elements of Across the Spider-Verse for its home release, and this time, they targeted Hobie Brown’s Spider-Punk.

In the scene in question, which was pointed out by X (formerly Twitter) user Chrisgwrites, the shading and coloring for Hobie while Miguel O’Hara explains Canon Events is now different.

The new frames see a much brighter-lit Hobie, with more color in his face.

Sony Picutres

Compared to the original, the character’s details are more overwhelmed by the neon lighting in the room.

Sony Pictures

Another frame does the exact opposite—instead of taking away all the color, he’s now all one shade of blue-purple, and his figure is filled with some type of script.

Sony Pictures

The reason for this particular change in Spider-Verse 2 is particularly unclear, as snatching away even more color from Hobie’s look doesn’t seem to benefit the final product in any way.

Sony Pictures

But, Why Change Spider-Punk at All?

Seeing as these changes to Hobie Brown’s Spider-Punk in Spider-Verse 2 are so slight, fans are finding it hard to see why they were even needed in the first place.

Thankfully, the shading differences made to the character don’t impact the story at all. However, these adjustments may seem to some fans like a clear example of someone not knowing when enough is enough.

Is it the end of the world? No, not at all—and these specific changes aren’t as big of a deal as those altering actual dialogue.

When someone buys a home-release movie, it’s usually because they want that film’s theatrical experience immortalized forever. If the product is reshaped multiple times over compared to its original version, then this can lead to frustrations among that project's biggest enthusiasts.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available to buy digitally and on Blu-ray.