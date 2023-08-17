Spider-Verse 2: Sony Just Removed a Key Miles Morales Line from Home Release Version

The home release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is missing a key Miles Morales line.

Ever since Spider-Verse 2 became available for digital purchase on August 8, Spider-Man fans have noted changes Sony Pictures made to the animated sequel.

In addition to altering animated details and sound, one of Gwen Stacy's lines was scrubbed in its entirety along with other small bits of dialogue.

Miles Morales' Missing Spider-Verse 2 Line

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a missing line during Miles Morales' climactic monologue in the home release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In the theatrical version of the film, Miles Morales's "I'mma do my own thing" speech is longer and included an integral line that's missing from the digital release.

This monologue moment occured towards the end of the film when Miguel O'Hara has Miles pinned down to stop him from returning to his home universe.

Sony Pictures

But instead of surrendering, Miles uses his electric powers against O'Hara and says:

“Everyone keeps telling me how my story is supposed to go. Nah, I’mma do my own thing.”

Sony Pictures

Then, remembering Hobie Brown's advice, Miles uses his palms to transfer that electric charge into O'Hara, all the while telling him, "Sorry man. I'm going home."

Sony Pictures

But in the digital version of the film, Miles' line about going home has been removed, making "Nah, I'mma do my own thing" the last thing he says to O'Hara.

However, these adjustments support comments from the voice cast about the film's creators changing lines "up to the last second," such as when Hailee Steinfeld said, "This [movie] is coming out in a couple of weeks, guys. What are we doing here?!"

Why Spider-Verse 2 Needs This Miles Morales Line

While "Sorry man. I'm going home" may not be as impactful as Miles Morales's prior line, it served several purposes.

First of all, it reminded audiences of both Miles' next move - which was to try to get back to his own universe. This also helped set up the film's last-minute switch, making it all the more shocking to audiences.

Secondly, while "I'mma do my own thing" sums up Miles' sequel arc, telling O'Hara that "I'm going home" actually communicates his motivation which is saving his dad.

This is huge because his love for his dad and his drive to save him is why he's going against the Spider Society, the very organization he spent the entire film trying to join.

Granted, Miles' motive is still there without the theatrical line, but his big moment works much better with it than it does without.

But obviously, Sony must have had a different opinion.

While the studio has yet to explain its newfound absence, perhaps those in charge felt Miles saying he's going home was confusing since he ultimately doesn't.

Regardless, it's important to note that changes on this scale and after a movie's premiere are unusual. However, this isn't the first time Sony has tinkered with the movie post-debut.

During the film's theatrical run, Sony sent altered versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to theaters due to sound mixing issues.

The question now is whether fans will discover yet another version of the hit sequel when Across the Spider-Verse's Blu-ray hits store shelves Tuesday, September 5.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available to purchase online.